News : Companies
Yamaha Announces New Civante Class 3 Road e-Bike in U.S.

07/08/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

CYPRESS, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Bicycles is launching the new Civante Class 3 electric power assist bicycle this summer, expanding its lineup of fitness-focused road bikes. The Civante’s stylish drop bar design and exceptional handling offer another level of performance in Yamaha’s proven e-Bike lineup by providing smooth, natural and powerful assist up to 28 mph.

Yamaha, the pioneering leader in e-Bikes, launched the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycle in 1993, and is the only manufacturer with 27-years of experience designing complete e-Bikes from frame to motor. The Civante is Yamaha’s first U.S. model offered in the Class 3 category.

“The Civante will introduce a new group of riders to Yamaha’s legendary quality, comfort and performance and increases and diversifies our retail options,” said Drew Engelmann, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager. “The Civante looks great, feels smooth and comfortable, and delivers the cutting-edge handling dynamics and seamless integration of assist technology that Yamaha does better than anyone else.”

The Civante gets its power assist from Yamaha’s PWSeries SE motor, which delivers the purest, smoothest and most natural e-Bike assist feeling thanks to Yamaha’s Triple Sensor System. Utilizing frictionless sensors, the system measures pedal-torque, bicycle speed and crank arm cadence, and then delivers just the right amount of assist based on changing terrain and riding situations.

From wheel to wheel, the Civante is a drop bar bicycle that will make a daily commute, fitness ride, or weekend adventure an enjoyable experience. Key features include:

  • Center-mounted PWSeries SE Motor seamlessly integrated into the chassis and delivering four levels of smooth power assist.
  • Class 3 power assist up to 28 mph, with up to 70Nm of max torque, and cadence support up to 110 rpm.
  • Long-lasting 500-watt-hour Lithium-ion battery pack with versatile charging options (on or off the bicycle) with Yamaha’s high-speed charger (charges from 0-80 percent in approximately one hour).
  • Multi-function LCD display with Bluetooth app compatibility and a clear, bright readout showing assist modes, speedometer, odometer, trip meter, battery capacity, clock, stopwatch, diagnostics and more.
  • Ergonomic drop handlebar design for multiple riding positions to deliver optimal efficiency and control, and extra padding wrapped in cork bar tape for vibration damping comfort.
  • Built-in convenience features including an LED front headlight, prewiring for Yamaha’s rear rack with integrated taillight, and rack and fender kit mounts.
  • Yamaha aluminum frame and fork with integrated housing and cable routing for a sleeker look and better protection from the elements.
  • E-Bike rated tires featuring reflective sidewalls and smooth tread with exceptional protection from flats built into the casing.
  • Mid-depth aerodynamic wheels with strong 12mm thru axle hub designs for maximum control and confidence when cornering.
  • Durable 10-speed drive train, double chainring, Shimano STI shifters and hydraulic disc brakes.

The new Yamaha Civante will be available this summer in a crisp Polar White color scheme with an MSRP of $3,399. The Civante will feature a three-year warranty on the drive unit, 500-watt-hour battery, controller, display and frame.

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. The Yamaha Bicycles lineup includes a variety of power assist bicycles for fitness, fun, commuting and serious recreation. View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com and find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator. See future Yamaha Bicycle models at: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/future-ebikes/

Follow Yamaha Bicycles for more information, photos and videos at www.instagram.com/YamahaBicycles, www.facebook.com/YamahaBicycles, www.twitter.com/YamahaBicycles. #YamahaCivante and #YamahaBicycles

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA
Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

For more information about Yamaha, visit Yamaha-Motor.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Van Holmes
For Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
van.holmes@specpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87e73b6d-2faa-44ca-81d5-5c03e3f5eb21
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1af7c1eb-89bc-452e-9dec-220a009e81bb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fb0e567-dfee-4c7e-aa0d-0b6eb49943de
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12200d3b-9916-48b1-9813-077476d58190
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7077d4cb-25f6-432e-9e02-f39a6e06c248

Primary Logo

Yamaha Bicycles is launching the new Civante Class 3 electric power assist bicycle this summer, expanding its lineup of fitness-focused road bikes.
The new Yamaha Civante will be available this summer in a crisp Polar White color scheme with an MSRP of $3,399. The Civante will feature a three-year warranty on the drive unit, 500-watt-hour battery, controller, display and frame.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
