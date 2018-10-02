Yamaha Claims Innovation Award for new V8 XTO Offshore®

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA®) and Boating Writers International (BWI) honored Yamaha Marine Group with its IBEX® Innovation Award in the outboard motor category for the new Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore® during the annual International Boatbuilders' Exhibition and Conference (IBEX®) at the Tampa Convention Center.

“We are honored to accept this award for the new XTO Offshore and pleased to have this innovative outboard recognized by the industry,” said Dale Barnes, Yamaha Marine Group Marketing Division Manager. ”The XTO Offshore is an integrated outboard system, with tremendous thrust and 425 horsepower designed to push the heaviest offshore boats and yachts. Combine that with the latest generation of Helm Master® and Yamaha’s CL7™ Display, and you have an extreme boating experience hard to duplicate anywhere else.”

Pushing the heaviest offshore boats and yachts requires driving extreme, large propellers, a massive, rugged gearcase and an extreme powerhead. As the first four-stroke powerhead in the outboard industry to use Direct Injection, the V8 XTO Offshore is already a legend, spraying fuel at high pressure directly into the combustion chamber, rather than the intake track, just before the intake valve. This greatly improves atomization and increases the effectiveness of the fuel burn for maximum power and efficiency.

The V8 XTO Offshore also features integrated electric steering, the first of its kind in any outboard. The integrated steering system has no hydraulic lines or linkages, and responds more quickly than conventional systems to steering inputs. In addition, integrated electric steering means reduced power consumption, clean rigging, and a very orderly bilge area.

Boats powered by the V8 XTO Offshore need go no further than the dock for a lower unit service, thanks to a unique gearcase lubricant exchange system that allows fluid change in the water. In addition, the V8 XTO Offshore also has great charging capabilities, providing up to 90 amps of total (gross) power and reaches peak net output around 1,500 RPM where it is needed most.

The new Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore hit the market in August 2018. For more information, please visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.

The Innovation Awards program is one of the marine industry’s most prestigious honors. It recognizes products that demonstrate innovative distinction from other products, with tangible benefits for both consumers and the marine industry. The Innovation Awards’ judging committee is comprised of BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine OEM products and equipment.

