Yamaha Claims Innovation Award for new V8 XTO Offshore®

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA®) and
Boating Writers International (BWI) honored Yamaha Marine Group with its
IBEX® Innovation Award in the outboard motor category for the
new Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore® during the annual International
Boatbuilders' Exhibition and Conference (IBEX®) at the Tampa
Convention Center.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005771/en/
Yamaha claims 2018 Innovation Award for new V8 XTO Offshore. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are honored to accept this award for the new XTO Offshore and
pleased to have this innovative outboard recognized by the industry,”
said Dale Barnes, Yamaha Marine Group Marketing Division Manager. ”The
XTO Offshore is an integrated outboard system, with tremendous thrust
and 425 horsepower designed to push the heaviest offshore boats and
yachts. Combine that with the latest generation of Helm Master®
and Yamaha’s CL7™ Display, and you have an extreme boating
experience hard to duplicate anywhere else.”
Pushing the heaviest offshore boats and yachts requires driving extreme,
large propellers, a massive, rugged gearcase and an extreme powerhead.
As the first four-stroke powerhead in the outboard industry to use
Direct Injection, the V8 XTO Offshore is already a legend, spraying fuel
at high pressure directly into the combustion chamber, rather than the
intake track, just before the intake valve. This greatly improves
atomization and increases the effectiveness of the fuel burn for maximum
power and efficiency.
The V8 XTO Offshore also features integrated electric steering, the
first of its kind in any outboard. The integrated steering system has no
hydraulic lines or linkages, and responds more quickly than conventional
systems to steering inputs. In addition, integrated electric steering
means reduced power consumption, clean rigging, and a very orderly bilge
area.
Boats powered by the V8 XTO Offshore need go no further than the dock
for a lower unit service, thanks to a unique gearcase lubricant exchange
system that allows fluid change in the water. In addition, the V8 XTO
Offshore also has great charging capabilities, providing up to 90 amps
of total (gross) power and reaches peak net output around 1,500 RPM
where it is needed most.
The new Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore hit the market in August 2018. For more
information, please visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.
The Innovation Awards program is one of the marine industry’s most
prestigious honors. It recognizes products that demonstrate innovative
distinction from other products, with tangible benefits for both
consumers and the marine industry. The Innovation Awards’ judging
committee is comprised of BWI members who perform product testing
throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine OEM products
and equipment.
For boat builders, marine industry dealers, aftermarket suppliers and
buyers, designers, repairers, surveyors, and boatyard/marine operators,
IBEX® is the single source for the latest boatbuilding
technologies, tools, and materials.
Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and
around the world. Yamaha Marine Group, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports
its 2,000 U.S. dealers and boat builder partners with marketing,
training and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be
the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service.
Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s
C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception.
Visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.
This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also
contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other
companies or their products are for identification purposes only,
and are not intended to be an endorsement.
