Yamaha Donates Outboards to NOAA Protected Resource Division while Encouraging Advocacy to protect Calif. Coastal Marine Life and Conserve Marine Fisheries

Yamaha donated five F40 four-stroke outboards to the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric (NOAA®) National Marine Fisheries Service’s (NMFS)
Protected Resource Division (PRD), which is the most recent initiative
in a long-term effort by Yamaha to protect marine life and encourage
conservation on the Calif. Coast.
The outboards will be installed on five West Coast stranding and
entanglement response network rescue vessels, which will be used to
safely and efficiently respond to the many reports of stranded and
entangled marine mammals all along the Calif. coast.
“Yamaha’s commitment to the health of our nation’s fisheries and all
coastal resources is the driving force behind the donation of these
outboards,” said Ben Speciale, Yamaha Marine Group President. “The teams
that will be using the outboards for marine mammal rescue contribute
greatly to the Calif. coastline, and we are proud to support their
efforts.”
Yamaha Marine will provide and install the five outboards on vessels for
Calif. marine mammal stranding and large whale entanglement response
networks including: SeaWorld Rescue, Pacific Marine Mammal
Center®(PMMC), Marine Animal Rescue (MAR), Channel Islands Marine and
Wildlife Institute (CIMWI), and Northcoast Marine Mammal Center (NMMC).
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for Yamaha’s support and
assistance through the donation of these outboards,” said Penny Ruvelas,
Long Beach Office Branch Chief, Protected Resources Division. “It is
important that the marine mammal rescue teams can navigate the Calif.
coastline safely as they respond to calls and reports. Yamaha has
enabled these teams to complete their tasks with greater efficiency.”
In a related effort, Yamaha has been working with industry and
conservation organizations, such as the American Sportfishing
Association® (ASA) and the Coastal Conservation Association® (CCA), to
phase out the use of large-mesh drift gill gillnets often used in
commercial swordfish fishing along the Calif. Coast.
Yamaha is encouraging the passage of S. 2773 and H.R. 5638, the Driftnet
Modernization and Bycatch Reduction Act. This federal legislation aims
to phase out the use of indiscriminate mile-long large-mesh drift
gillnets often used in commercial swordfish fishing on the Calif. Coast.
If passed, the legislation will help transition Calif. coast fisheries
away from gillnets to more sustainable gear types. Yamaha encourages
anglers to support S. 2773 and H.R. 5638 by visiting bassforsalt.com
or KeepAmericaFishing.org
and sending a prewritten letter to members of Congress.
“Removing this destructive gear from West Coast waters and shifting the
fishery to more benign methods is a high priority for our CCA California
chapter. The support of conservation-minded companies such as Yamaha is
simply invaluable to their efforts, and to our shared goal of healthy
marine resources,” said Pat Murray, president of CCA National. “These
kinds of partnerships are vital to conserving our marine resources, and
ensuring anglers’ access to them.”
“On behalf of California saltwater anglers and the marine resource,
thank you Yamaha for your generosity and leadership,” said Bill Shedd,
Chairman of CCA California.
“Yamaha Marine continues to be an industry leader in supporting the
conservation of our nation’s fisheries resources,” said ASA President
Glenn Hughes. “The Driftnet Modernization and Bycatch Reduction Act is a
bipartisan effort to end the use of destructive drift gillnets on the
West Coast, and we are excited to work with Yamaha Marine to ensure its
passage.”
In addition to these efforts, Yamaha has been an active supporter of the
Marine Sanctuary System, also part of NOAA®, through participation in
the Sanctuary System Business Advisory Council. In the weeks to come,
Yamaha and NOAA® will announce additional Yamaha initiatives supporting
the Marine Sanctuary System in Calif.
Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and
around the world. Yamaha Marine Group, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports
its 2,000 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training and
parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry
leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is
the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer
Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception. Visit www.YamahaOutboards.com.
