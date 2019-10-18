Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yamaha Fine Technologies Unveils Micro Prober MP Series "MP502/MP502-A" Brand New High-frequency Characteristics Measurement System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:01am EDT

HAMAMATSU, Japan, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Fine Technologies Co., Ltd. (HQ: 283 Aoya-cho, Minami-ku, Hamamatsu; CEO: Yasuhiro Nakada) has developed the Micro Prober MP series of measurements systems capable of continuously inspecting the high-frequency characteristics of circuit boards with high speed and high precision. The first products of the series, MP502 and MP502-A, were released on Friday, October 18.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102122/201910152096/_prw_PI1lg_i8o0t16s.jpg

The production of circuit boards using materials such as LCP and MPI that are suitable for high-frequency signals has increased in the electronic circuit board market in recent years due to the launch and spread of 5G communication services, and these substrates require to have better frequency characteristics. Until now, inspections of frequency characteristics have been conducted using sample inspections of test coupons.

In contrast, the new MP502 and MP502-A systems enable high-speed, high-accuracy inspections of high-frequency characteristics of actual product patterns when combined with a commercial vector network analyzer. This enables inspections of actual products that were formerly problematic, and measurement of all relevant mass-produced products.

Summary

  • Allows high-speed transmission circuit boards to be inspected during mass production in a panel form
  • +-20 micro meters high-precision positioning allows for inspections with high repeatability
  • Supports independent upper and lower positioning to support multi-layer substrates with inspection points on both surfaces
  • Can be combined with the latest vector network analyzers provided by measuring instrument manufacturers

Product information: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201910152096-O2-RLMa2fc9

Equipment configuration: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102122/201910152096/_prw_PI3lg_9W9The58.jpg

Please see the product website for detailed product specifications.
https://www.yamahafinetech.co.jp/en/news/products/2019/00016/file/568/new_product_mp502_en.pdf

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yamaha-fine-technologies-unveils-micro-prober-mp-series-mp502mp502-a-brand-new-high-frequency-characteristics-measurement-system-300941049.html

SOURCE Yamaha Fine Technologies Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:34aHSBC : marks 25 trailblazing years of credit card operations in Sri Lanka
AQ
01:34aACCESS : Capital Heights celebrates its topping-out ceremony
AQ
01:34aKUBOTA CORPORATION : Japan conducts training program for technical staff of Hayleys Agriculture
AQ
01:34aAMANA BANK : launches Business Plus
AQ
01:34aHONDA MOTOR : Dio generates highest recorded sales in local scooter market
AQ
01:34aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : 'Save the Waves' first phase inaugurated in Galle together with MEPA
AQ
01:34aHNB ASSURANCE : partners with Tudawe Trading for special offers on Karcher commercial cleaning machines
AQ
01:34aVOLVO : the third quarter 2019
PU
01:34aBORREGAARD ASA : EBITA adj. increased to NOK 180 million (NOK 145 million) in the 3rd quarter
PU
01:34aCECONOMY : Germany's Ceconomy Appoints New Temporary CEO
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group