Yamaha Introduces Two New High-Performance Full Synthetic Engine Oils

12/02/2019 | 12:01pm EST

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, today introduces the GP Racing Spec and Hi-Performance full synthetic Yamalube engine oils for superior performance applications. Yamalube is the only oil specifically made for the unique demands, operating characteristics, and specifications of Yamaha engines. These two new additions round out the Yamalube engine oil lineup, providing quality options for a variety of users and environments:  from weekend adventure seekers, to pure-sport, racing enthusiasts.

Yamalube’s new GP Racing Spec and Hi-Performance full synthetic oils are both available in SAE 10W-40 4T, with a modern balanced formulation designed for the superior performance and maximum durability necessary for today’s advanced, high-revving engine parts. All Yamalube engine oils are proprietary, thoroughly tested, and made in corroboration with Yamaha engine designers and global oil engineers to meet and exceed industry standards, including the Japanese Automotive Standards Organization for four stroke engines (JASO MA) and the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) SL requirements.

As the pinnacle of Yamalube’s ultra-high-performance engine oils, the GP Racing Spec is the newest generation of Yamalube's 50-plus year lineage of competition blends. Derived from the same oil used in Yamaha's YZR-M1 MotoGP bike, the new GP Racing Spec oil is blended using advanced additives for high thermal resistance, making it the ideal oil for the pure sport YXZ1000R and YFZ450R in closed course racing and other extreme environments. Classified as a JASO MA2, the GP Racing Spec oil maximizes engine power and enhances overall clutch and shifting performance with its extreme anti-wear and anti-friction properties. With an advanced-additive system designed to maximize a racing engine’s power and effectiveness, the GP Racing Spec oil is recommended for use in a maximum of two motos before being changed.

Classified as JASO MA for everyday full synthetic use in any of Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road ATV or Side-by-Side vehicle requiring 10W-40, Yamalube’s new Hi-Performance engine oil provides superior performance, durability, thermal stability and fuel efficiency by using only fully synthesized base oil.

Yamaha’s proprietary 4-stroke engine oils are backed by an industry-exclusive Yamalube Advantage, providing a 20-year or 100,000-mile (5,000 hours of operation on vehicles without an odometer) limited engine warranty on the performance of a qualifying vehicles. Further details are available at YamalubeAdvantage.com.

Learn more about Yamalube, Yamaha Genuine Accessories, Yamaha apparel, and more at ShopYamaha.com. To view the entire Proven Off-Road ATV and SxS lineup and learn more, visit YamahaOutdoors.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #AssembledInUSA #Yamaha10YearBelt #Yamalube

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Scott Newby
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
770-420-6078
Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a3d04f0-c369-4441-95a7-aaf98dfb4a18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5829f4d2-e148-46a5-b4d1-658d5922e6a3

Primary Logo

Yamalube Hi-Performance Full Synthetic Oil

Yamalube’s new Hi-Performance full synthetic oil is available in SAE 10W-40 4T, with a modern balanced formulation designed for the superior performance and maximum durability necessary for today’s advanced, high-revving engine parts.
Yamalube GP Racing Spec Full Synthetic Oil

As the pinnacle of Yamalube’s ultra-high-performance engine oils, the GP Racing Spec is the newest generation of Yamalube's 50-plus year lineage of competition blends. Derived from the same oil used in Yamaha's YZR-M1 MotoGP bike, the new GP Racing Spec oil is blended using advanced additives for high thermal resistance, making it the ideal oil for the pure sport YXZ1000R and YFZ450R in closed course racing and other extreme environments.

