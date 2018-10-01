Log in
Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. Expands Corporate Office Footprint

10/01/2018 | 12:39pm EDT

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS) today announces the grand opening of its newest corporate office in Marietta, Ga. This expansion is facilitated by the healthy growth of several of its key business units.

This new Marietta addition to the corporate footprint will soon house most of the Motorsports Group in one convenient location, unifying the sales and marketing operations for Motorcycle, ATV, Side-by-Side, Snowmobiles, Accessories, Parts and Service. Marietta will also be home to the wholesale finance operations and retail finance branch of Yamaha Financial Services (YMFUS) as well as the growing Intelligent Machinery group, which markets Surface Mount Technology (SMT) machines, that is part of the Commercial Sales and Solutions Group.


Grand opening ceremonies held today featured keynote welcome addresses which included YMUS President Kazuhiro Kuwata, Motorsports Vice President Mike Martinez, YMFUS President Jeff Young, and a special welcome address provided by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, who warmly welcomed the additional jobs in the state created by Yamaha’s expansion.

Yamaha’s existing facility in nearby Kennesaw, Ga., will now be the principal location for Yamaha’s Marine Group, which includes all water-use products, including the Yamaha Marine Systems Company and an extensive new Marine service school. Kennesaw also will be the center for most of the Yamaha Commercial Sales and Solutions Group, which encompasses Yamaha Golf-Car Company, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Multi-Purpose Engines.

Yamaha’s Cypress, Calif. location will continue to be comprised of its senior executive offices, numerous corporate administrative functions, motorcycle racing and testing, and the western parts warehouse. Also, Yamaha’s New Business Development Division, including Power Assist Bicycles and Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, and the retail finance, insurance and corporate functions of Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A. will continue to operate at the West Coast base of operations.

“We are very pleased with the growth and continued diversification of Yamaha in the U.S.,” said YMUS President Kazuhiro Kuwata. “Our number one goal is to support our customers’ many lifestyles and help to enable the creation of memories that will last their lifetime. This new facility in Marietta and the expansion of the Marine Group in Kennesaw will further position Yamaha for continued growth and more importantly help us to meet these meaningful customer needs.”

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA
Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, and has two corporate offices in Georgia as well as facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based Yamaha companies include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03f86176-b0e6-4bb9-b33c-a312f5ad7ee5

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/440edc00-6737-4485-8d53-bedca9196e24

MEDIA CONTACT:
Scott Newby
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
770-420-6078
Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
