Yamaha Racing’s Walker Fowler Earns 50th GNCC XC1 Pro ATV Overall Win

MARIETTA, Ga., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , factory-supported racer, Walker Fowler, won his 50th XC1 Pro ATV race aboard his Mark Notman prepared Yamaha YFZ450R this past weekend at round seven of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series in New York.



“We’ve been involved with Fowler’s racing career from the beginning, and it has been an incredible journey seeing him become the third ATV racer in GNCC history to reach this monumental milestone,” said Donnie Luce, Yamaha’s off-road racing coordinator. “It’s fitting Walker earned this feat while chasing his fifth-straight title, further solidifying his place in history among past GNCC and Yamaha champions alike.”

The 26-year-old Rogers, Ohio native earned his 50th win, passing Barry Hawk Jr. for third in overall GNCC ATV wins. This places Fowler behind Yamaha racing legend Bill Ballance who sits in second with 67 overall ATV wins, and concurrently holds the ATV title for most GNCC championship wins at nine total, since the series began in 1975. In recognition of the 50th win at the Tomahawk GNCC in Alpine, New York, Yamaha presented Fowler with an award, t-shirts for the team, and a banner. Furthermore, Racer Productions honored the occasion with limited edition poker chips handed out to the attending “Fowler Fanatics.”

“Fifty wins is an unbelievable achievement – especially in this sport – and it was great to celebrate with a crowd of such passionate racing fans,” Fowler said. “I never would’ve been able to do this without my entire team and racing family behind me throughout the years, along with the reliability of the YFZ450R, and I’m looking forward to keeping this momentum going for many seasons to come.”

As Fowler pursues his fifth-straight XC1 Pro ATV championship in 2019 with his WFR / GBC / Fly Racing-backed YFZ450R, the most technologically advanced sport ATV in the market, he currently leads the series with 196 points, finishing first in five of seven races this season. The final GNCC round will take place October 26 at the Ironman in Crawfordsville, Indiana, where Fowler hopes to earn his fifth GNCC championship and Yamaha’s $10,000 bLU cRU bonus. Before round eight of the series, Fowler will join Randy Hawkins, Johnny Gallagher, Traci Pickens, and other GNCC racing legends as an instructor for Yamaha’s GNCC University at Snowshoe Mountain Resort from June 19 to 21. Visit GNCCracing.com or call Snowshoe Mountain Resort at 877-441-4386 for details.

Every Yamaha Side-by-Side (SxS) and full-size ATV is assembled at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.

For more information on Yamaha’s bLU cRU program, including all guidelines and requirements, visit Yamaha bLUcRU .com . REALize Your Adventure and view additional details on Yamaha’s entire Proven Off-Road ATV and SxS lineup at YamahaOutdoors.com . Connect with Yamaha on your favorite social channels at Facebook.com/YamahaOutdoors , Instagram.com/YamahaOutdoors , and Twitter.com/YamahaOutdoors . Additionally, find Yamaha Outdoors on YouTube, or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YFZ450R #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #REALizeYourPodium #AssembledInUSA #bLUcRU #YamahaRacing #StriveFor5

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based Yamaha companies include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

SxS vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5fc0e70-b04c-461c-862d-e30f8583e964



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e75b34c1-e019-4639-ba58-cd4b513a74e5



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fb6f8b3-19e4-4183-a72a-af46cccbbb25



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a0d5255-ec22-452f-83d5-d48196a1aea0