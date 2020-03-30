Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yamaha XT-Reme Terrain Challenge Returns to Iconic Loretta Lynn Ranch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

MARIETTA, Ga., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces its third-annual XT-Reme Terrain Challenge (XT-R Challenge) for Yamaha YXZ, Wolverine, and Grizzly owners, friends, and families. The three-day event will be held October 2 through 4 at the famous Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Designed to deliver fun via formidable off-roading trails and obstacles, the XT-R Challenge brings extreme drivers, riders, and weekend warriors who own a Yamaha together for a weekend of great behind-the-wheel action and excitement. Drivers and spectators experience an enjoyable weekend of camping and entertainment with fellow friends, family, and adventure-seekers alongside Yamaha employees.

“The Yamaha XT-R Challenge is the perfect opportunity for owners to put their Proven Off-Road Side-by-Sides and ATVs to the test in mild-to-wild terrain,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports group marketing manager. “The event continues to grow each year and we’re ecstatic to have everyone back this October. The XT-R Challenge has become the ultimate showcase for Yamaha durability and reliability, as well as a great way for our customers to REALize their Adventure alongside other off-road enthusiasts.”

The third annual event will feature an off-road course with varying natural terrains and man-made obstacles specifically designed to put participants and their Proven Off-Road Yamaha Wolverine, YXZ1000R, and Grizzly vehicles to the test. Additional activities include demo rides, music, games, activities – including those for children – and more!

Entries in the XT-R Challenge are limited. More announcements, details, and registration information will be released soon on XTRemeTerrainChallenge.com and the Yamaha Outdoors social channels.

Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search the following hashtags on all platforms:  #Yamaha #XTRChallenge #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA #Yamaha10YearBelt

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the Powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based Yamaha companies include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.
ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Scott Newby – ATV & SxS Sr. Communications
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
770-420-6078
Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aa6ff6a-00d2-4381-9ce8-f7a4c5f50df0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5eb53095-2502-4416-9014-3c37a7263700

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea80cd29-82a3-494f-a2f3-230c43ccd57e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d73ea42a-e044-4707-a8c2-d83389063b5a

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87ab0150-54b8-4e5c-8836-f802f73c4300

Primary Logo

Yamaha XT-Reme Terrain Challenge Returns to Iconic Loretta Lynn Ranch

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces its third-annual XT-Reme Terrain Challenge (XT-R Challenge) for Yamaha YXZ, Wolverine, and Grizzly owners, friends, and families. The three-day event will be held October 2 through 4 at the famous Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Yamaha Owners Event Showcasing Proven Off-Road Vehicles Returns for Third Year

Designed to deliver fun via formidable off-roading trails and obstacles, the XT-R Challenge brings extreme drivers, riders, and weekend warriors who own a Yamaha together for a weekend of great behind-the-wheel action and excitement. Drivers and spectators experience an enjoyable weekend of camping and entertainment with fellow friends, family, and adventure-seekers alongside Yamaha employees.
Proven Off-Road Yamaha vehicles put to the test

The third annual event will feature an off-road course with varying natural terrains and man-made obstacles specifically designed to put participants and their Proven Off-Road Yamaha Wolverine, YXZ1000R, and Grizzly vehicles to the test.
Drivers and spectators experience an enjoyable weekend of camping and entertainment with fellow friends, family, and adventure-seekers alongside Yamaha employees.

More announcements, details, and registration information will be released soon on XTRemeTerrainChallenge.com and the Yamaha Outdoors social channels.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hanmi Financial Corporation - HAFC
GL
12:24p'LOCKE & KEY' : Netflix renews series for Season 2
AQ
12:24pPeople with disabilities support the USNS Comfort mission to aid New York City
GL
12:23pESSILORLUXOTTICA : Laurent Vacherot retires Paul du Saillant to step in at EssilorLuxottica
PU
12:23pVirtual open house dc/va
PU
12:23pL'OREAL : Annual General Meeting Postponed - 2020 Outlook
PU
12:23pPower Analytics Global Announces New COVID-19 Impact Data Simulation Product
GL
12:22pRGC RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:22pFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12:21pASCELIA PHARMA PUBL : Leading Ascelia Pharma through the Covid-19 period
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
2China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
4BRENT : Brent hits 18-year low, U.S. crude dips below $20/bbl
5GALAPAGOS : European shares reverse course to end higher on defensive plays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group