Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road YXZ1000R Dominates Lucas Oil Racing Series

Over Labor Day weekend, Yamaha bLU cRU racers dominated the podium in the Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League’s Pro Stock SxS series finale at Crandon International Raceway in Wisconsin, with Snow Dogg Snowplows’ Ryan Mulder capturing the series championship and $15,000 bLU cRU racing bonus with 290 points in his YXZ1000R. Yamaha factory-supported YXZ racer CJ Greaves of Greaves Motorsports secured second with 275 points and earned the Crandon World Cup Pro Stock SxS Championship, and Mutant Super Soda and Dialed In Racing’s Jesse Klaus rounded out the overall standings in his YXZ with 261 points.

Additionally, Rodney Van Eperen captured the Pro Mod SxS class after leading the series from start to finish against a field of turbo-equipped models in his Powersports 1 prepared YXZ1000R. Between rounds in the national circuit of the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, Yamaha factory-supported racer Brock Heger made the trek to Crandon for the final weekend, earning a win in his first and only appearance in the Midwest Short Course Series with his Maxxis / JM2 / Weller Yamaha YXZ1000R.

In the Arizona Lucas Oil Regional Off-Road Series (LORORS), Paul O’Brien is off to a strong start securing four-straight wins and a 43-point lead in the opening rounds with his Weller Racing YXZ1000R SS (Sport Shift). In the Southern California (SoCal) LORORS series, bLU cRU racer Jason Weller is third overall with 274 points in six rounds in his Weller Racing YXZ1000R. Should a bLU cRU racer finish first in either regional series with their YXZ, they’ll walk away with Yamaha’s $5,000 bLU cRU championship bonus.

Eligible racers can register or view more information on the bLU cRU program, including all guidelines and requirements for ATV and SxS racing at www.YamahabLUcRU.com.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

