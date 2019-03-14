Yan Tat : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YAN TAT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 恩達集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1480)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Yan Tat Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 for the following purposes, among other things:

1. to consider and approve the audited consolidated financial statement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''Annual Results'');

2. to consider and to approve the draft announcement of the Annual Results to be published in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

3. to consider the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any;

4. to consider the convening of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company; and

5. to consider and approve other matters, if any.

By order of the Board of

Yan Tat Group Holdings Limited

CHAN Wing Yin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CHAN Wing Yin, Mrs. CHAN Yung and Mr. CHAN Yan Wing as executive Directors; Mr. CHAN Yan Kwong as non-executive Director; Mr. CHUNG Yuk Ming, Mr. LAU Shun Chuen and Mr. YAU Wing Yiu as independent non- executive Directors.