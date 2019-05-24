Yan Tat : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YAN TAT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

恩 達 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1480)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2019

At the annual general meeting of Yan Tat Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') held on Friday, 24 May 2019 (''AGM''), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the board of directors of the Company for voting on all the resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 24 April 2019.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 240,000,000 shares of the Company in issue, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM. The total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM only is nil. No shareholders is required to abstain from voting at the AGM. The total number of shares held by the shareholders or their proxy(ies) who have attended the AGM and are entitled to vote is 180,026,000 shares, representing approximately 75.01% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement.