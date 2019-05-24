Log in
Yan Tat : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2019 (in PDF)

05/24/2019 | 06:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YAN TAT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 集 團 股 有 限

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1480)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2019

At the annual general meeting of Yan Tat Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') held on Friday, 24 May 2019 (''AGM''), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the board of directors of the Company for voting on all the resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 24 April 2019.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 240,000,000 shares of the Company in issue, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM. The total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM only is nil. No shareholders is required to abstain from voting at the AGM. The total number of shares held by the shareholders or their proxy(ies) who have attended the AGM and are entitled to vote is 180,026,000 shares, representing approximately 75.01% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. All the ordinary resolutions were duly passed and details of the poll results are as follows:

Number of votes cast and

Ordinary resolutions

approximate percentage of

total number of votes cast

For

Against

1

To

receive and approve the audited consolidated

180,026,000

0

financial

statements together

with the directors'

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

report and the independent auditor's report of the

Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2

To declare and pay to the shareholders of the

180,026,000

0

Company a final dividend of HK6.0 cents per share

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

of the Company for the year ended 31 December

2018.

3

(a)

To re-elect Mrs. Chan Yung as an executive

180,024,000

2,000

director of the Company.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Chan Yan Wing as an executive

180,024,000

2,000

director of the Company.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

(c) To re-elect Mr. Yau Wing Yiu as an independent

180,024,000

2,000

non-executive director of the Company.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

(d) To

authorise the board

of directors of the

180,024,000

2,000

Company to fix their remuneration.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

4

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as the auditors of the

180,026,000

0

Company and to authorise the board of directors of

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

the Company to fix their remuneration.

5

To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the

180,024,000

2,000

directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

the additional ordinary shares of the Company with

the total number of shares not exceeding 20% of the

total number of issued shares of the Company.

6

To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the

180,026,000

0

directors of the Company to repurchase shares of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Company with the total number of shares not

exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares

of the Company.

Number of votes cast and

Ordinary resolutions

approximate percentage of

total number of votes cast

For

Against

7

To extend the general and unconditional mandate

180,026,000

0

granted to the directors of the Company to issue, allot

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

and deal with additional shares of the Company under

resolution numbered 5 to include the number of shares

of the Company repurchased pursuant to the general

and unconditional mandate to repurchase shares under

resolution numbered 6.

By Order of the Board

Yan Tat Group Holdings Limited

Chan Wing Yin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Wing Yin, Mrs. Chan Yung, and Mr. Chan Yan Wing; the non-executive director is Mr. Chan Yan Kwong; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chung Yuk Ming, Mr. Lau Shun Chuen, and Mr. Yau Wing Yiu.

Disclaimer

Yan Tat Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 10:27:02 UTC
