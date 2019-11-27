Yandal Resources : On November 20-21, 2019, a Member of Professional Personnel of the CICA Secretariat Ms. Sholpan Yelkeyeva participated as an observer in 2019 SPECA Days (SPECA – United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

On November 20-21, 2019, a Member of Professional Personnel of the CICA Secretariat Ms. Sholpan Yelkeyeva participated as an observer in 2019 SPECA Days (SPECA - United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

In her welcoming remarks, she noted that the CICA's work in economic dimension and SPECA's activity have a lot in common, and in this regard, the cooperation of two structures is logical and mutually beneficial.

She informed that within the framework of CICA's economic dimension activities are carried out in the following 8 areas: promotion of small and medium enterprises, energy security, information technology, tourism, transport corridors, agriculture, finance, and sustainable development.

She has also pointed out that organization of business forums is, in fact, most promising area of activity and that the recent event held in the Russian Federation had a very positive response.

The development of subregional cooperation, particularly in Central Asia, to promote cooperation throughout the CICA region, which includes 27 countries of Asia and covers almost 90% of the continent, is an effective way to implement CICA objectives.