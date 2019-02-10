Log in
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock C : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 January 2019

02/10/2019 | 08:05pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/01/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedYangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*

長飛光纖光纜股份有限公司

08/02/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding monthIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

06869

Description :

601869

(Shanghai Stock

(2) Stock code : Exchange)

No. of ordinary shares

351,566,794

Nil

351,566,794

H Shares

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(RMB)

(RMB)

1.00

351,566,794.00

Nil

1.00

351,566,794.00

Description :

A Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary shares 406,338,314

Par value (RMB)capitalBalance at close of preceding month

1.00

(RMB) 406,338,314.00 (see remark 1)

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

406,338,314

1.00

406,338,314.00 (see remark 1)

*For identification purposes only

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

No. of preference shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB):

757,905,108.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

(1)

(2)

No. of other classes of

H Share

A Shares

shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

351,566,794

406,338,314

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

Nil

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

351,566,794

406,338,314

N/A

No of preference shares

No. of ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer which may be

including EGM

issued pursuant thereto

as at close of the month

N/A

shares

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

( / /

)

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

N/AN/A

N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

N/A

thereto

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

N/A

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

N/A

N/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

)

)

)

)

Disclaimer

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Company published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 01:04:02 UTC
