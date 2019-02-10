Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock C : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 January 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/01/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedYangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*
長飛光纖光纜股份有限公司
08/02/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding monthIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
06869
Description :
601869
(Shanghai Stock
(2) Stock code : Exchange)
No. of ordinary shares
351,566,794
Nil
351,566,794
H Shares
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(RMB)
|
(RMB)
|
1.00
|
351,566,794.00
|
Nil
|
1.00
|
351,566,794.00
Description :
A Shares
Authorised shareNo. of ordinary shares 406,338,314
Par value (RMB)capitalBalance at close of preceding month
1.00
(RMB) 406,338,314.00 (see remark 1)
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
406,338,314
1.00
406,338,314.00 (see remark 1)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Description :
No. of preference shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB):
757,905,108.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
No. of other classes of
|
H Share
|
A Shares
|
shares
|
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
351,566,794
|
406,338,314
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
351,566,794
|
406,338,314
|
N/A
No of preference shares
No. of ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
No. of new shares of
|
option scheme
|
issuer which may be
|
including EGM
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
N/A
shares
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. N/A
( / /
)
(Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
) shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
N/A
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
N/AN/A
N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
|
N/A
thereto
1. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
N/A
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount at close of preceding month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
)
)
)
)