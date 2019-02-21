Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock C : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* ڗ࠭ΈᜄΈ᝙ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6869)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice (the "Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* ڗ࠭ΈᜄΈ᝙ٰ΅ Ϟࠢʮ̡ (the "Company") dated January 4, 2019 in relation to the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") held on February 21, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, the capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Notice and the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The EGM was held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Multi-Media Meeting Room, 201# Building, No. 9 Guanggu Avenue, East Lake High-tech Development Zone, Wuhan, Hubei Province, PRC. Voting at the EGM was conducted by a combination of online voting and on-site voting. Pursuant to the relevant PRC laws and regulations, the A Shareholders were entitled to vote at the EGM in person, by proxy, or via online network for the relevant resolutions. The time of online voting for the resolutions proposed at the EGM for the A Shareholders on February 21, 2019 was set out in the notice of the EGM to the A Shareholders dated January 4, 2019 published by the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange separately.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM was 757,905,108 Shares. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any resolution proposed at the EGM. No Shareholders have stated in the Circular their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the EGM.

A total of 12 Shareholders and authorized proxies holding 547,318,607 Shares, which include 330,619,304 A Shares and 216,699,303 H Shares and represent 72.21% of the total number of the issued Shares of the Company entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, were present at the EGM.

The holding of the EGM was in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association (the "Articles") of the Company. The EGM was chaired by Mr. Ma Jie, the Chairman of the Company.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1.

To consider and approve the A Sharesestimates of the 2019 annual transaction amounts for the related party transactions during the ordinary and usual course of business as set out in Appendix I to the Circular, and that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") or such persons as authorized by the Board, be authorized to enter into specific business agreements with the related parties from time to time in the year 2019 within the limits of the estimates on the transaction amounts, for each transaction contemplated under this proposal during the ordinary and usual course of business.

H Shares Total

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN Number of Percentage Number of Percentage Number of Percentage Shares (%) Shares (%) Shares (%) 1,200 0 1,200

330,618,104 99.9996 216,699,303 100

547,317,407 99.9998

0.0004 0 0.0002

0 0

0 0

0 0

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAINSPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of Percentage Number of Percentage Number of Percentage Shares (%) Shares (%) Shares (%)

2.

3.

To consider and approve the A Shares 330,619,304 100 0 0 0 0 proposal for the Employee H Shares 214,881,299 99.1610 1,818,004 0.8390 0 0 Share Ownership Plan as Total 545,500,603 99.6678 1,818,004 0.3322 0 0 set out in Appendix II to the Circular. To consider and approve the A Shares 330,619,304 100 0 0 0 0 proposal for Management H Shares 214,881,299 99.1610 1,818,004 0.8390 0 0 Measures on Employee Total 545,500,603 99.6678 1,818,004 0.3322 0 0 Share Ownership Plan.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN Number of Percentage Number of Percentage Number of Percentage Shares (%) Shares (%) Shares (%)

4.

To authorize the Board to A Shares 330,619,304 100 0 0 0 0 implement and handle H Shares 215,168,799 99.2937 1,530,504 0.7063 0 0 matters regarding the Total 545,788,103 99.7204 1,530,504 0.2796 0 0 Employee Share Ownership Plan.

As more than half of the total voting rights represented by the Shareholders present at the EGM were cast in favour of the above ordinary resolution, and not less than two-thirds of the total voting rights represented by the Shareholders present at the EGM were cast in favour of the above special resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed.

All resolutions proposed at the EGM were taken by poll. The Company's H Share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the EGM, while two representatives from the Shareholders and one Supervisor of the Company scrutinized the voting. Two lawyers of Commerce & Finance Law Offices, the PRC legal advisers to the Company, witnessed the EGM and were of the opinion that the convening and holding procedures of the EGM were in compliance with the requirements of the relevant laws, the administrative regulations, the procedural rules and the Articles of the Company, and that the qualifications of the attendees at the EGM and the person who convened the EGM, the voting procedures and the voting results of the EGM were lawful and valid.

By Order of the Board

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* ڗ࠭ΈᜄΈ᝙ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Ma Jie Chairman

Wuhan, PRC

February 21, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Zhuang Dan and Frank Franciscus Dorjee, as executive directors; Ma Jie, Yao Jingming, Philippe Claude Vanhille, Pier Francesco Facchini, Xiong Xiangfeng and Zheng Huili, as non-executive directors; Ngai Wai Fung, Ip Sik On Simon, Li Ping and Li Zhuo, as independent non-executive directors.

