Yangtze River Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited - YRIV

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (“Yangtze River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV) resulting from allegations that Yangtze River and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On December 6, 2018, Hidenburg Research published a report titled, “Yangtze River Port & Logistics: Total Zero. On-the-Ground Research Shows Assets Appear to be Largely Fabricated.” The report stated, among other things, that “[b]ased on government-sourced documents and interviews with local officials, we believe that at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are fabricated,” and “[d]espite the company’s SEC filings, which state that there are no material legal proceedings against the business, we found Chinese court records showing that the company has at least 11 judgements filed against them totaling RMB 766 million (USD $110 million).”

On this news, Yangtze River’s stock fell $1.63 per share or approximately 14% to close at $9.99 per share on December 6, 2018, damaging investors.

If you purchased Yangtze River securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/yangtze-river-port-logistics-limited-yriv-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-104/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com .

