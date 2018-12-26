Log in
News : Companies
Yangtze River Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited - YRIV

12/26/2018 | 02:01pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (“Yangtze River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV) resulting from allegations that Yangtze River and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you purchased Yangtze River securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Yangtze River Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

On December 6, 2018, Hidenburg Research published a report titled, “Yangtze River Port & Logistics: Total Zero. On-the-Ground Research Shows Assets Appear to be Largely Fabricated.” The report stated, among other things, that “[b]ased on government-sourced documents and interviews with local officials, we believe that at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are fabricated,” and “[d]espite the company’s SEC filings, which state that there are no material legal proceedings against the business, we found Chinese court records showing that the company has at least 11 judgements filed against them totaling RMB 766 million (USD $110 million).”

On this news, Yangtze River’s stock fell $1.63 per share or approximately 14% to close at $9.99 per share on December 6, 2018, damaging investors.

If you purchased Yangtze River securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/yangtze-river-port-logistics-limited-yriv-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-104/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Daniel Sadeh
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com 
(877) 779-1414
dsadeh@bernlieb.com  

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.