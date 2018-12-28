Log in
Yankees in talks with Amazon, Sinclair to bid for Yes Network: WSJ

12/28/2018 | 12:25pm CET
New York Yankees' Derek Jeter waits to bat as he stands near the Yankees logo painted on the infield behind home plate during the fourth innings of the Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees are in talks with Amazon.com Inc and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc about a joint bid for the team's regional sports network, Yes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The baseball team, which owns 20 percent of Yes, has also been talking to other potential partners including cable and satellite TV provider Altice USA and RedBird Capital about buying the remaining 80 percent stake from Walt Disney Co, the WSJ reported.

Disney is seeking a valuation of $5 billion to $6 billion for Yes Network, according to the report.

The talks are still in early stages and a partnership with either Amazon or Sinclair isn't guaranteed, sources told the Journal.

Disney, which is buying Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film and television assets, had said it would divest 22 of Fox's regional sports networks, including New York-focused Yes Network, as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Amazon, Sinclair and Yankees could not be reached outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

