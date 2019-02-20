Yapta : Announces the Commercial Release of TravelAI Hotel Analytics, Providing Unprecedented Visibility into Hotel POS Data and Contracted Rates

Yapta,
the leading provider of airfare and hotel price tracking services, today
announced the general availability of TravelAI
hotel analytics for the optimization of corporate supplier
negotiations and policy compliance. TravelAI utilizes a combination of
real-time hotel availability data and machine learning to identify areas
of focus where companies can create or improve opportunities to save. At
a glance, the solution delivers actionable insight into supplier
utilization and performance, contract rate performance, and travel
policy effectiveness. The solution also aggregates anonymous hotel
pricing data across the millions of travel itineraries tracked by Yapta,
creating benchmarks by spend amount, geography, industry and supplier.
Most corporate travel programs suffer from a lack of booking data
transparency, creating inefficiencies in the RFP process. Because the
RFP process relies on vendor supplied pricing that does not report the
availability of contract and ‘best rate’ options at the time of booking,
most companies simply cannot identify the source of breakage that’s
costing them money – either supplier or traveler compliance. TravelAI is
helping bring this into clearer focus for customers, providing them with
point-of-sale data from the actual booking and helping them gain
visibility into rate availability and attainment.
“Travel managers are demanding insights that are prescriptive and
actionable,” said Valerie Layman, Chief Product and Services Officer at
Yapta. “TravelAI highlights exactly where the contract rate and policy
breakage occurs and allows issues to be addressed immediately. Because
the solution examines all available rates at the time of booking, it
provides travel managers with clear guidance on whether a traveler made
a decision to book a higher rate or premium room type when a standard
contract room rate is available or if the supplier is not performing.”
Yapta customers participating in the TravelAI early adopter program have
utilized the solution to measure the competitiveness of their contracted
rates by comparing them to booked rates, pricing benchmarks, and the
best available rates (BAR). They rely on this data to offer actionable
insights throughout the year, highlighting issues with suppliers and
where negotiations are not being realized. In addition, with the
visibility into traveler behavior at the time of booking, Travel
Managers can implement and enforce policies that encourage booking
lowest standard available rates. And since the data is not filtered,
TravelAI also provides complete transparency into vendor re-booking
behavior patterns.
“With the added visibility of all available rates and the ability to
validate booked rates and lower rates that may become available against
our corporate negotiated rates, we are now more confident when
determining whether our suppliers are performing as contracted – and we
have a better feel for how well our travelers are complying with
policy,” said Jeff Daily, Director of Global Travel at Sanmina.
“TravelAI is helping us easily identify which rate types and which
properties best support our travel program, our strategies, and can
assist in influencing traveler behavior.”
"TravelAI is quite literally transforming the way contracted travel
spend gets managed and sourced,” said James Filsinger, President and CEO
of Yapta. “Travel buyers can now have the confidence that they are
sourcing with the right suppliers, at the right rates, in the right
markets – all while having Yapta’s price assurance tools working in the
background.”
In addition to being available to customers 24/7 via web portal access,
TravelAI hotel analytics is also available as an app, bundled with the
Tableau app currently found in The App Store. Yapta plans to roll out
commercial availability of TravelAI for airfare in Q2 2019. For more
information on Yapta TravelAI and how it helps corporate travel managers
and procurement teams optimize supplier negotiations and policy
compliance, please visit: www.yapta.com/TravelAI.
About Yapta
Yapta's mission is simple: To give our customers
confidence in travel. To that end, we are the world’s leading company
for airfare and hotel rate price assurance, analytics, and cost savings.
We dynamically monitor billions of prices every month, and transform
that data into highly meaningful savings, insights, and reports. Since
2007, we've brought technology leadership to the travel landscape and
our 8,000+ corporate customers. Recently named to Deloitte’s Fast500 for
North America for 2018, Yapta pioneered the category of travel price
assurance. We're driven to help build confidence in our customers’
travel programs. www.yapta.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005145/en/