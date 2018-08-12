Yapta : Launches TravelAI to Utilize Machine Learning for Valuable Insights into Travel Spend

Yapta,
the leading provider of airfare and hotel price tracking services, today
from the floor of the GBTA Convention, announced the launch of Yapta
TravelAI, an advanced analytics solution for enterprise customers,
allowing procurement teams and corporate travel managers to mine large
datasets of travel spend for new opportunities to reduce travel costs,
evaluate against benchmarks, improve supplier negotiations, and overall
travel program performance.
Built on top of Yapta’s award-winning IQ Technology, Yapta TravelAI
automatically captures pricing data on available, booked, and contract
(ABC) airfares and hotel rates when travelers purchase an itinerary. The
solution improves the effectiveness of travel sourcing programs by
providing procurement teams with airfare and hotel pricing data from the
time of booking up until the time of travel for full visibility into
prices throughout the travel lifecycle. Travel managers can use Yapta
TravelAI to get advanced insights into global travel spend, traveler
purchase patterns, supplier rate performance, and market price data at
the city level.
In addition, Yapta TravelAI aggregates anonymous pricing data across all
of the itineraries tracked by Yapta’s FareIQ and RoomIQ Intelligent
Price Tracking™ products, creating a benchmark data set of millions of
records that can be mined with machine learning capabilities to discover
new ways to reduce travel costs. Customers can use Yapta TravelAI to
spot patterns in travel purchases and airfare and hotel prices that
unnecessarily increase travel costs. It can also be used to benchmark
travel spend against thousands of similar itineraries to uncover
additional potential cost savings.
“By utilizing advanced analytics and machine learning to crunch large
volumes of travel pricing data across the entire corporate travel
life-cycle, our customers can capture powerful insights into their
global travel spend and the pricing trends in the marketplace,” said
James Filsinger, President and CEO of Yapta. “This is highly actionable
pricing intelligence that can help companies move towards dynamic
pricing technology, rather than negotiating every supplier contract
through an RFP.”
Yapta TravelAI features Tableau's interactive and visual analysis tools
for easy data exploration and Amazon Redshift for fast performance and
scalability. The solution will be available as an add-on product for
Yapta FareIQ and RoomIQ customers and pricing will be based on data
volume. Existing Professional and Premium reporting products have been
incorporated into the Yapta FareIQ and RoomIQ products and will now be
available to all customers at no additional cost.
“Tableau’s mission is to make it easy for people to understand their
data and act on it,” said Mark Jewett, VP of Product Marketing at
Tableau. “Combining Yapta’s travel pricing data with Tableau’s advanced
analytic capabilities will help enable organizations to make better
decisions about how to reduce their travel costs.”
Yapta TravelAI is immediately available to customers through an early
adopter program with general availability anticipated in Q4 2018. More
information on the Yapta TravelAI early adopter program can be found at www.yapta.com/TravelAI.
About Yapta
Yapta's mission is simple: To give our customers confidence in travel.
To that end, we are the world’s leading company for airfare and hotel
rate price assurance, analytics, and cost savings. We dynamically
monitor billions of prices every month, and transform that data into
highly meaningful savings, insights, and reports. Since 2007, we've
brought technology leadership to the travel landscape and our 8,000+
corporate customers. Recently named to Deloitte’s Fast500 for North
America for 2017, Yapta pioneered the category of travel price
assurance. We're driven to help build confidence in our customers’
travel programs. www.yapta.com.
