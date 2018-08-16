Log in
Yapta : Named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 List

08/16/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

Leader in Airfare and Hotel Price Tracking Services Ranked Among the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine

Yapta, the leading provider of airfare and hotel price tracking services, has been named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. magazine. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. Yapta ranked 560th nationally and eighth in the state of Washington with 901 percent revenue growth. Yapta’s market leading products FareIQ and RoomIQ and the recently announced TravelAI continue to drive Yapta’s rapid revenue growth.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an honor that our entire company is excited about,” said James Filsinger, President and CEO of Yapta. “It’s only through the dedication and hard work of our great team here that make such honors possible. Our people truly care about what they do and the companies we serve.”

Started in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. To qualify, companies had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor in chief, James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The 37th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala will be held in San Antonio on October 17-19, 2018 at the JW Marriott Resort & Spa.

About Yapta
Yapta's mission is simple: To give our customers confidence in travel. To that end, we are the world’s leading company for airfare and hotel rate price assurance, analytics, and cost savings. We dynamically monitor billions of prices every month, and transform that data into highly meaningful savings, insights, and reports. Since 2007, we've brought technology leadership to the travel landscape and our 8,000+ corporate customers. Recently named to Deloitte’s Fast500 for North America for 2017, Yapta pioneered the category of travel price assurance. We're driven to help build confidence in our customers’ travel programs. www.yapta.com


© Business Wire 2018
