Yatin Suneja to Join Guggenheim Securities as Biotechnology Analyst

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Yatin Suneja will join the firm in November as a Managing Director, continuing the firm’s planned expansion of the Healthcare Research team. Mr. Suneja will focus on the coverage of Biotechnology companies in close collaboration with our growing therapeutics team.



Mr. Suneja will bring over a decade of experience in Healthcare Equity Research. He will join Guggenheim from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey where he was a Managing Director and Biotechnology analyst covering therapeutic areas in the healthcare space. Prior to SunTrust, he was a Vice President on the Cowen and Company biotechnology research team. He began his career at Bank of America in Corporate Banking.

“Yatin is a great addition to our growing healthcare equity research team,” said Stefano Natella, Co-Head of Equities. “He will bring valued insight through his deep-dive approach and further expand the breadth of Guggenheim’s therapeutics research platform. We look forward to his success at Guggenheim.”

Guggenheim Securities has hired four other senior analysts this year to expand the equity research therapeutics franchise: Seamus Fernandez, Whitney Ijem, Michael Schmidt, and Etzer Darout, in addition to Adnan Butt hired in 2017.

Mr. Suneja received his M.B.A. from The Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University and his B.Com. in Economics and Accounting from PGDAV College at the University of Delhi in New Delhi, India. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $265 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in more than 25 offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 06.30.2018 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $66bn.

Media Contact