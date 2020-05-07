Yeager Marketing : Offering Event Replacement Solutions for Channel Marketers

Suppliers struggle with sudden shift to digital marketing due to COVID-19

Yeager Marketing, a leader in integrated marketing for B2B technology companies, is offering reformatted variations of some of their most effective campaign offerings to give IT-focused marketers in the channel an alternative to conferences and in-person events canceled due to COVID-19. These solutions can be implemented by partners with existing marketing funds or can be provided as a turnkey solution to a supplier’s partners by Yeager.

“With the current shift away from live events, our clients are asking for partner programs that repurpose event budgets and deliver meaningful results,” said Renee Yeager, CEO of Yeager Marketing. “We took our most popular and best performing channel marketing activities and pivoted them to be effective as 100% online experiences. These programs are great alternatives for budgets historically spent on trade shows or other in-person marketing events and help move partners towards digital activities that are more measurable and cost-effective.”

The customizable event alternative packages offered by Yeager include:

Digital Executive Door Opener (EDO) integrated campaigns that commonly result in a 25%+ conversion to sales meetings. Traditionally, EDO campaigns prime prospects with enticing emails, then follow up with a direct mail package containing a personalized message and small gift. The new 100% digital EDO experience drives high levels of engagement with messaging delivered through online touchpoints and incentives for virtual meetings.

LinkedIn Programs with options for Organic Programs plus Sponsored Posts, Sponsored Content, or Conversation Ads. These programs enable partners to drive awareness, engagement, leads, and sales pipeline with highly targeted, measurable programs that maximize marketing dollars and results.

Gamification Marketing Programs that turn technical subject matter into online, interactive, engaging content that is otherwise done in person. Branded interactive games are a great way for channel partners to engage with new contacts and for companies to stay front-of-mind with sales teams. This is a proven performer and excels when paired with a follow-up nurture effort.

