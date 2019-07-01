Yealink :'s state-of-the-art New T5 Business Phone Series is already taking the enterprise office environment by storm

XIAMEN, China, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During their recent global roadshow that was held in 13 cities of 7 countries, Yealink offered an ideal platform to customers to get the real feel of their most popular products. This included the famous T2 Series and T4 Series that lead to Yealink ranking at No. 1 in the global SIP phone shipments market, as well as the much-awaited New T5 Business Phone Series.

During their presentation, senior members of Yealink's team enlightened the keen audience with the groundbreaking audiovisual features of the New T5 Business Phone Series. To communicate properly how customers can truly benefit from what Yealink's latest phone series has to offer, their team gave a scenario-based presentation.

At the occasion, Yealink's Product Director, Lee stated that "As a forward-thinking company, Yealink's policy is to always focus primarily on the customers. That's why when it came to introducing the New T5 Business Phone Series, it was important for us to take our customers on board. The roadshow events offered a perfect opportunity for the guests to understand how each product of the New T5 Business Phone Series could help them in a real-world environment."

The popular T4 Series is still readily available in the market. However, the New T5 Business Phone Series promises an even better user experience to those looking for an upgrade. It has 4 major additional benefits.

Ergonomic design for added comfort

With increasing concern about staying active and healthy, it is important to have a phone that lets you be in charge. The adjustable LCD screen of New T5 Business Phone Series gives customers the flexibility to change the screen position according to their height and seating position, or relative to different light sources.

The features of a mobile phone + the quality of a desktop phone

The New T5 Business Phone Series has built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi features. It allows seamless synchronization of mobile contacts with a desktop phone. It also lets users connect and pair a standard Bluetooth headset. This makes it possible to access mobile phone contacts or call a skype contact, directly from a desktop phone that has a much better voice quality.

Suppress background noise in a busy workplace

In a noisy open office environment, having a phone that shields background noise, means users can continue to make important business calls without having to leave the room. The acoustic shield technology of the New T5 Business Phone Series that picks up only the speaker's voice while blocking background noise, can mean more productivity for the entire team.

Automatic switching between a wired handset and DECT phone

Another astounding feature of the New T5 phones series is its ability to transition a call from a wired handset to a cordless DECT handset, without disconnecting. It supports up to 4 DECT handsets. This makes it an ideal choice for small offices.

In his presentation, Yealink's Technical Manager, Lee summed up perfectly by saying that "With its unique new features, the New T5 Business Phone Series certainly gives users an all-in-one collaborative solution."

About Yealink Inc.

Founded in 2001, Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a leading global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, offering video conferencing service to worldwide enterprises. Focusing on research and development, Yealink also insists on innovation and creation. With the outstanding technical patents of cloud computing, audio, video and image processing technology, Yealink has built up a panoramic collaboration solution of audio and video conferencing by merging its cloud services with a series of endpoints products. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions including the US, the UK and Australia, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2018). For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com

