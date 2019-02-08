Year-Over-Year Inflation Seen +1.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The partial government shutdown ended Jan. 25. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of some economic releases.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Jan 102.0 (3) 104.4
1000 Job Openings Dec N/A 6.89M
& Labor Turnover
Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jan +0.1% (12) -0.1%
-- ex food & energy M/M Jan +0.2% (11) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jan +1.5% (6) +1.9%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Jan +2.1% (6) +2.2%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget* Dec -$11.0B (7) -$23B***
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb. 9 222K (7) 234K
0830 Producer Price Index Jan +0.1% (10) -0.2%
-- ex food & energy Jan +0.2% (8) -0.1%
-- ex food, energy, trade Jan +0.2% (4) +0.0%
0830 Retail Sales** Dec +0.1% (25) +0.2%
-- ex autos** Dec +0.1% (23) +0.2%
1000 Business Inventories** Nov +0.2% (16) +0.6%
Friday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Svy Feb 6.0 (5) 3.9
0830 Import Prices Jan +0.1% (5) -1.0%
0915 Industrial Production Jan +0.2% (10) +0.3%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jan 78.8% (9) 78.7%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 92.5 (7) 91.2****
(Prelim)
*Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 11, 2019
**Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 16, 2019
***Dec 2017 Reading
****End-Jan Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
