Year-Over-Year Inflation Seen +1.5% -- Data Week Ahead

02/08/2019 | 02:15pm EST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The partial government shutdown ended Jan. 25. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of some economic releases. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  NFIB Small Business Svy     Jan       102.0  (3)    104.4 
          1000  Job Openings                Dec       N/A           6.89M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jan      +0.1%   (12)  -0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jan      +0.2%   (11)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jan      +1.5%   (6)   +1.9% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jan      +2.1%   (6)   +2.2% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget*     Dec     -$11.0B  (7)  -$23B*** 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb. 9    222K   (7)    234K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Jan      +0.1%   (10)  -0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Jan      +0.2%   (8)   -0.1% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Jan      +0.2%   (4)   +0.0% 
          0830  Retail Sales**              Dec      +0.1%   (25)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex autos**             Dec      +0.1%   (23)  +0.2% 
          1000  Business Inventories**      Nov      +0.2%   (16)  +0.6% 
Friday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Svy        Feb       6.0    (5)    3.9 
          0830  Import Prices               Jan      +0.1%   (5)   -1.0% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Jan      +0.2%   (10)  +0.3% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Jan       78.8%  (9)    78.7% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Feb       92.5   (7)    91.2**** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 11, 2019 
**Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 16, 2019 
***Dec 2017 Reading 
****End-Jan Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

Latest news "Commodities"
