Year-Over-Year Inflation Seen +1.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The partial government shutdown ended Jan. 25. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of some economic releases.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Jan 102.0 (3) 104.4 1000 Job Openings Dec N/A 6.89M & Labor Turnover Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jan +0.1% (12) -0.1% -- ex food & energy M/M Jan +0.2% (11) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jan +1.5% (6) +1.9% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jan +2.1% (6) +2.2% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget* Dec -$11.0B (7) -$23B*** Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb. 9 222K (7) 234K 0830 Producer Price Index Jan +0.1% (10) -0.2% -- ex food & energy Jan +0.2% (8) -0.1% -- ex food, energy, trade Jan +0.2% (4) +0.0% 0830 Retail Sales** Dec +0.1% (25) +0.2% -- ex autos** Dec +0.1% (23) +0.2% 1000 Business Inventories** Nov +0.2% (16) +0.6% Friday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Svy Feb 6.0 (5) 3.9 0830 Import Prices Jan +0.1% (5) -1.0% 0915 Industrial Production Jan +0.2% (10) +0.3% 0915 Capacity Utilization Jan 78.8% (9) 78.7% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 92.5 (7) 91.2**** (Prelim) *Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 11, 2019 **Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 16, 2019 ***Dec 2017 Reading ****End-Jan Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

