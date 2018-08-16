Log in
Year after massive hurricanes, time to prepare again

08/16/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost exactly a year ago, Hurricane Harvey became the first of back-to-back-to-back storms that devastated much of Texas, the Southeast U.S., and the Caribbean Islands. Interstate has devoted countless manhours and resources to the recovery from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and now Interstate says it is time for businesses and individuals to check their level of hurricane preparedness.

Hurricane season officially began June 1, but the peak season is late August through September. Interstate encourages anyone along the Gulf of Mexico and up through the Eastern Seaboard to take action now to help reduce the possibilities of injury and property destruction in the event of a possible storm that could make landfall this year. Interstate has released its “Seven Steps to Hurricane Preparedness,” which includes the following:

  • Develop or update your emergency action plan
  • Assemble disaster supplies
  • Check your insurance
  • Understand the risks (analyze the environment for a worst-case scenario)
  • Strengthen the physical assets of your business, such as buildings, sheds, etc.
  • Coordinate with the community and your suppliers
  • Finalize details, including documentation

“As one of the largest recovery and restoration companies in North America, we have seen the positive impact our customers can make with preplanning and mitigating property risks before a disaster strikes,” said Stacy Mazur, CEO of Interstate Restoration. “Because huge storms are unavoidable, it’s best to use some smart, well-conceived planning to help minimize the destruction and the disruption to business.”

Interstate Restoration recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and Mazur said there is possibly no greater collection of recovery-and-restoration experts in North America. Reporters and other media representatives interested in covering these hurricanes on both a pre- and post-event basis should contact Steve Caulk at 303-410-4971 to set up an interview with the appropriate Interstate Restoration executive.

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998, Interstate Restoration LLC is an emergency restoration and general contractor specializing in repairing commercial property throughout North America. Fort Worth-based Interstate is a difference-maker in the industry, helping businesses to recover quickly from fire, flood, and other natural and manmade disasters. This means companies and people can focus on the important stuff - like getting back to business and back to life.

Media contact: Steve Caulk, 303-410-4971, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
