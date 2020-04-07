Log in
Year-on-year housing construction costs decelerate to 2.2%

04/07/2020 | 06:13am EDT
Summary

In February, construction costs for new residential buildings are estimated to have increased by 2.2%, 0.4 percentage points lower than in January. For the same month, the price of materials dropped 0.4%, while labor costs rose 5.9%.

The information in this press release does not yet reflect the current situation determined by the pandemic Covid19. It is expected that the analyzed trends will change substantially. Nonetheless, the information available today is useful to establish a reference to assess future developments. Despite the circumstances, Statistics Portugal will try to maintain the statistical production and release calendar, although some adjustments might occur associated with the impact of the pandemic in obtaining primary information. For this reason, Statistics Portugal asks for the best collaboration by firms, households and public entities in answering to Statistics Portugal's requests to obtain information, using Internet and telephone as alternative channels to face-to-face contacts. In fact, the quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the Covid19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 10:12:18 UTC
