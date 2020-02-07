Year-over-Year Consumer Price Index Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jan N/A 102.7
1000 Job Openings Dec N/A 6.8M
& Labor Turnover
Wednesday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jan N/A +$9B*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 8 210K (5) 202K
0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jan +0.2% (10) +0.2%
-- ex food & energy M/M Jan +0.2% (10) +0.1%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jan +2.5% (7) +2.3%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Jan +2.2% (7) +2.3%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jan +0.3% (10) +0.3%
-- ex autos Jan +0.3% (10) +0.7%
0830 Import Prices Jan -0.2% (4) +0.3%
0915 Industrial Production Jan -0.2% (9) -0.3%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jan 76.8% (9) 77.0%
1000 Business Inventories Dec +0.1% (8) -0.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 99.2 (7) 99.8**
(Prelim)
*Jan 2019 Reading
**End-Jan Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
