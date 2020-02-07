Log in
Year-over-Year Consumer Price Index Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead

02/07/2020 | 02:17pm EST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Jan       N/A           102.7 
          1000  Job Openings                Dec       N/A           6.8M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jan       N/A         +$9B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 8     210K   (5)    202K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jan      +0.2%   (10)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jan      +0.2%   (10)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jan      +2.5%   (7)   +2.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jan      +2.2%   (7)   +2.3% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Jan      +0.3%   (10)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Jan      +0.3%   (10)  +0.7% 
          0830  Import Prices               Jan      -0.2%   (4)   +0.3% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Jan      -0.2%   (9)   -0.3% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Jan       76.8%  (9)    77.0% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Dec      +0.1%   (8)   -0.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Feb       99.2   (7)    99.8** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Jan 2019 Reading 
**End-Jan Reading 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

