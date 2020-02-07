Year-over-Year Consumer Price Index Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jan N/A 102.7 1000 Job Openings Dec N/A 6.8M & Labor Turnover Wednesday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jan N/A +$9B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 8 210K (5) 202K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jan +0.2% (10) +0.2% -- ex food & energy M/M Jan +0.2% (10) +0.1% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jan +2.5% (7) +2.3% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jan +2.2% (7) +2.3% Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jan +0.3% (10) +0.3% -- ex autos Jan +0.3% (10) +0.7% 0830 Import Prices Jan -0.2% (4) +0.3% 0915 Industrial Production Jan -0.2% (9) -0.3% 0915 Capacity Utilization Jan 76.8% (9) 77.0% 1000 Business Inventories Dec +0.1% (8) -0.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 99.2 (7) 99.8** (Prelim) *Jan 2019 Reading **End-Jan Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

