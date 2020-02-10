Year-over-Year Consumer Price Index Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jan 103.0 (7) 102.7
1000 Job Openings Dec 7.0M (5) 6.8M
& Labor Turnover
Wednesday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jan -$17.5B (4) +$9B*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 8 210K (14) 202K
0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jan +0.2% (21) +0.2%
-- ex food & energy M/M Jan +0.2% (21) +0.1%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jan +2.5% (13) +2.3%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Jan +2.2% (13) +2.3%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jan +0.3% (21) +0.3%
-- ex autos Jan +0.3% (20) +0.7%
0830 Import Prices Jan -0.2% (10) +0.3%
0915 Industrial Production Jan -0.3% (18) -0.3%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jan 76.8% (15) 77.0%
1000 Business Inventories Dec +0.1% (15) -0.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 99.5 (17) 99.8**
(Prelim)
*Jan 2019 Reading
**End-Jan Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com