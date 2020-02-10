Log in
Year-over-Year Consumer Price Index Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead Update

02/10/2020 | 02:14pm EST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Jan       103.0  (7)    102.7 
          1000  Job Openings                Dec       7.0M   (5)    6.8M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jan     -$17.5B  (4)  +$9B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 8     210K   (14)   202K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jan      +0.2%   (21)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jan      +0.2%   (21)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jan      +2.5%   (13)  +2.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jan      +2.2%   (13)  +2.3% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Jan      +0.3%   (21)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Jan      +0.3%   (20)  +0.7% 
          0830  Import Prices               Jan      -0.2%   (10)  +0.3% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Jan      -0.3%   (18)  -0.3% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Jan       76.8%  (15)   77.0% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Dec      +0.1%   (15)  -0.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Feb       99.5   (17)    99.8** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Jan 2019 Reading 
**End-Jan Reading 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

