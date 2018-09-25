Yeastar : Announces the Official Release of Linkus Unified Communications App

Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), a leading provider of cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBX, today announced the official release of its new Linkus Unified Communications Application, adding UC&C capabilities to its S-Series VoIP PBX and Cloud PBX through both Windows desktops and iOS&Android smartphones. Business professionals can work smarter with Presence, Instant Messaging, CRM integration and other advanced call handling features, realizing higher employee engagement and greater productivity.

Ever since the beta release about 2 months ago, Yeastar has been collecting valuable feedback and making enhancements to craft a state-of-art UC product. Thoughtfully designed and developed, the new Linkus comes with improved call quality and reliability as well as the simplified user interface and compact design, enriching interactions within the modern workforce.

Better Communications Experience Empowered by Linkus:

Make and receive calls from mobile phones and desktops with the same business phone number.

Initiate a chat or group chat with file sharing to stay responsive even when on a call.

Check the availability of colleagues to determine the most efficient way to reach them.

Have the corporate directory in the palm of the hands.

Take the office extension on the go and stay connected regardless of geography.

Seamlessly forward calls to extensions, mobile numbers, voicemail or any other designated destination.

View call-pop and call journal from Outlook and Google contacts.

Check missed calls, call history, voicemails, and one-touch recordings from different devices.

“Unified communications is redefining the modern workforce by allowing for the control over how, when and where one would like to be reached,” said Alan Shen, CEO of Yeastar. “By upgrading Linkus and having it coordinated with both our premises-based and cloud-based phone systems, we aim for increased footprints in UC and present brand-new options for service providers and telecom resellers. We make it our mission to enable our partners to shape their competitive edges with cutting-edge products and solutions.”

The new Linkus is available for free download in three versions:

Anyone interested in the new Linkus is welcome to sign up for Yeastar Cloud PBX free trial to experience it yourself for free.

For more information about Linkus Unified Communications App, please visit: https://www.yeastar.com/unified-communications/linkus-softphone/

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs and VoIP gateways for SMBs and delivers Unified Communications solutions that connect co-workers and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the telecommunications industry with a global partner network and over 100,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar customers enjoy the flexible and cost-effective communications solutions that have been consistently recognized in the industry for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com.

