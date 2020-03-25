Yeastar : Offers Free Remote Working Solutions to Help SMEs Combat COVID-19

Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world’s leading provider of SME PBX system, announced that it will offer free remote working solution to help companies worldwide stay afloat and connected to respond to the COVID-19 challenges and make a rapid transition to accommodate the rising work-from-home demands.

Businesses today are facing unprecedented challenges in how they work and stay connected. As an SME business communications solution provider and a global company facing the situation ourselves, Yeastar understands how a standard, unified, mode of remote communications could make a change to business continuity under the global health crisis.

To provide immediate relief to newly remote teams and empower SMEs with the technologies they need to stay connected anywhere, on any device, Yeastar offers 3-months complimentary access to its Cloud Business System and Linkus Cloud Service and to provide free Remote Management connections, so businesses can leverage robust cloud collaboration, rich UC &C features, and advanced Yeastar remote device control to stay productive even from home.

“Yeastar is committed to helping our customers and SMEs worldwide. By offering a free remote working solution with cloud communications services, we want to assist those most at need transition to a flexible, remote working environment as smoothly and painlessly as possible. And we believe that a simple, none-profit approach - available to both current and new customers - is the best way that we can help organizations worldwide to ease the stress of an unexpected transition,” said Alan Shen, CEO of Yeastar.

Yeastar Free Remote Working Solution: Gain Needed Agility and Connectivity

Available immediately, Yeastar Remote Working Solution will be offered to businesses at no cost until June 30, 2020. It includes 3 complimentary offers :

90-day Free Access to Yeastar Cloud PBX: unify the whole team together without maintaining on-site equipment and keep employees always connected with all office extension features readily accessible anywhere.

unify the whole team together without maintaining on-site equipment and keep employees always connected with all office extension features readily accessible anywhere. 90-day Free Subscription of Linkus Cloud Service: create a seamless remote working environment with least configuration efforts for Yeastar S-Series VoIP PBX users and make instant messaging and file sharing possible on Linkus UC softphone.

create a seamless remote working environment with least configuration efforts for Yeastar S-Series VoIP PBX users and make instant messaging and file sharing possible on Linkus UC softphone. Yeastar Remote Management: 50 free connections for Yeastar partners to monitor, manage and configure customer-premises PBXs and gateways remotely, easily and securely.

To learn how to sign-up for the free offers and more details of the solution, please visit here.

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit www.yeastar.com.

