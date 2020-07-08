Log in
YellowDog :'s Groundbreaking Index Cuts Through the Costs of Cloud Computing

07/08/2020 | 08:01am EDT

BRISTOL, England, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowDog, a leading provider of multi-cloud workload management software, has launched an Index that dramatically simplifies cost and performance analysis of cloud computing technology.

The number of cloud instance types available today already stands at over 25,000 variants and is increasing by hundreds each month. The YellowDog Index cuts through the complexity, providing a clear, orderly view of all the worldwide instances in terms of cost, performance, availability and carbon impact. For the first time ever, cloud customers are able to instantly find the best source of compute that precisely matches their needs. 

The Index uses the latest information available from sources such as Greenpeace and the US Energy Information Administration.

"Our software enables any business to find the best source of computing power, which may be where it's the cheapest, it has the lowest carbon impact or the highest performance at that moment in time," said Gareth Williams, CEO of YellowDog. "We've created a freely available Index so any business can evaluate and then choose the optimal cloud compute offerings, anywhere in the world.

"Being able to assess the amount of renewable energy used for each cloud, alongside its cost effectiveness and computing power, is becoming increasingly important," he added.

YellowDog already works with cloud partners including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Verne Global.

"In my time at Microsoft, we saw and helped enable the exponential expansion of compute resource across the globe, and I see strong potential for the YellowDog Platform across enterprises in many verticals," said Reid Downey, a former General Manager for Microsoft and a Non-Executive Director on the Board of YellowDog.

"Cloud computing enables rapid innovation, and YellowDog is a great example of an organization that is using it to revolutionize its industry," said Deepak Patil, former Vice President of Product Development at Oracle. 

The YellowDog Index is available at yellowdog.co/yellowdog-index.

About YellowDog

YellowDog, founded in 2015 in Bristol, UK, delivers the Best Source of Compute for hybrid- and multi-cloud workloads. The YellowDog Platform is an intelligent, predictive scheduling and orchestration solution used all over the world for multiple applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201172/YellowDog_Index.jpg

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yellowdogs-groundbreaking-index-cuts-through-the-costs-of-cloud-computing-301088959.html

SOURCE YellowDog


© PRNewswire 2020
