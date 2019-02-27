Yellowbrick Data : Names Brian Bulkowski as Chief Technology Officer

Today, Yellowbrick Data announced that Brian Bulkowski has joined
Yellowbrick Data as its chief technical officer. Bulkowski will be
responsible for continuing to enhance the Yellowbrick Data technology
and product roadmap, as well as serve and grow its customer base.
Prior to joining Yellowbrick, Bulkowski founded and served as chief
technology officer at Aerospike, an enterprise-grade non-relational
database company with category leading performance and scale based on
innovative hardware use. Under Bulkowski’s leadership, Aerospike
experienced rapid growth, raised venture funds and enhanced its product
capabilities.
A key reason why Yellowbrick Data attracts luminaries like Bulkowski is
due to its existing customer base. The world’s largest companies have
selected the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse including a leading global
insurance company, one of the top five credit card companies, one of the
largest global research firms, a top North American wireless carrier, a
leading private-sector courier, a premiere hospitality and casino
operator, and a leading electronic medical records provider.
“We are excited to have Brian join our team,” said Neil Carson, chief
executive officer and co-founder of Yellowbrick Data. “Since we founded
Yellowbrick Data, we have aimed to be the leader in delivering
best-in-class performance, capacity, and simplicity needed to carry data
initiatives forward quickly. Brian’s talent in growing database
companies will ensure that we maintain a leadership position as we
deliver an all-flash data warehouse solution to our customers.”
“Enterprises are constantly challenged to make sense of their wealth of
data and spot patterns and trends,” said Brian Bulkowski, chief
technology officer at Yellowbrick Data. “With rapidly evolving hardware
capabilities, there is broad scope for continued delivery of radical
improvements. I am proud to be part of a company that helps its
customers run queries 140 times faster than other data warehouses, while
taking up 30 times less space in data center environments.”
Bulkowski, who will be based in Palo Alto, California, holds a
bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Brown
University. He currently serves as an advisor at Aerospike.
To read more about Bulkowski's journey to Yellowbrick Data, read his blog
post.
RESOURCES:
Website
Twitter
LinkedIn
ABOUT YELLOWBRICK DATA
Yellowbrick Data empowers companies to make faster decisions with all of
their data. Built for enterprises and the hybrid cloud, the Yellowbrick
Data Warehouse deploys powerful analytics anywhere, with best in-class
economics. Find out what you can achieve today at www.yellowbrick.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005775/en/