Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yellowbrick Data : and Tableau Partner to Deliver Accelerated Business Decisions and Enhanced Economics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 11:01am EST

Joint Solution Enables Fast, Flexible, Data-Driven Business Insights at-Scale

Yellowbrick Data, the world’s only modern analytical data warehouse built for the hybrid cloud, and Tableau, the leading analytics platform, today announced a technology partnership to provide users with a performant, data analytics solution that delivers highly intelligent, actionable insights for thousands of concurrent users. Several data analysts who have deployed Tableau with Yellowbrick are experiencing dramatic performance gains in ad hoc queries and real-time reporting - achieving 100x time savings vs legacy deployments.

Tableau is an enterprise analytics platform that enables organizations to explore trusted data in a secure and scalable environment. With access to intuitive visual analytics, interactive dashboards, and limitless ad-hoc analyses that reveal hidden opportunities, Tableau delivers the power of true self-service analytics at scale. The combination of Tableau analytics and Yellowbrick Data’s modern analytical database for cloud and on-premises environments enables enterprises to accelerate customized business intelligence (BI) visualizations on operational data to achieve business advantage through faster time to insights.

In addition to providing enterprises with improved business decision-making, the combined Yellowbrick Data and Tableau solution can support thousands of concurrent users, while retaining extreme performance and the ability to scale according to need. Peak events are handled by utilizing a distributed, highly efficient shared-nothing architecture, with no single point of contention between nodes.

“Businesses want fast, agile, real-time analytics that allow them to understand their data and make smart, informed decisions quickly,” said Brian Matsubara, Senior Director of Global Technology Alliances at Tableau. “Combining Tableau’s analytics platform with the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse enables us to apply the industry’s smartest analytics to enterprise workloads across the globe.”

Tweet this: The combined power of @YellowbrickData and @Tableau provides accelerated, streamlined #datawarehousing and #analytics for efficient, flexible business intelligence at scale. Learn more at http://bit.ly/YBDTAB1

“Together Yellowbrick Data and Tableau deliver breakthrough data warehousing and analytics that allow organizations to harness the power of their data,” said Allen Holmes, Vice President of Business Development at Yellowbrick Data. “Enterprise organizations around the world require high performing, high concurrency, real-time analytics platforms that provide fast, guaranteed performance when running demanding workloads. The joint Yellowbrick Data and Tableau solution delivers all this - regardless of whether the workload resides on-premises, in the cloud or both.”

Availability

The joint Yellowbrick Data and Tableau solution is available immediately for on-premises, cloud or both. For more information please contact Yellowbrick Data Sales at sales@yellowbrick.com.

Tableau Conference 2019

The company will be showcasing the combined Yellowbrick Data/Tableau offering at the Tableau Conference 2019, Booth #329, November 12-15, 2019, in Las Vegas. To request a demo or meeting, click here.

Additional Resources

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data is a leader in next-generation data warehousing. Built for the hybrid cloud, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse maximizes the value of data analytics by providing ultra-fast, predictable performance and flexible deployment options, including on-premises and in the cloud. As the world’s fastest SQL data warehouse, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse easily scales from terabytes to petabytes, supports unmatched concurrency and delivers database query speeds up to 100X faster than traditional solutions. The company has secured more than $173 million in financing since its founding in 2014. For more information, visit www.yellowbrick.com.

©2019. All rights reserved. Yellowbrick Data is a trademark owned by Yellowbrick Data. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aQUOTEMEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:27aDeltix and Hehmeyer Announce Successful First Month Crypto Trading of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures Using Deltix Technology
BU
11:26aBoeing orders sink as customers opt to swap MAX
RE
11:26aLUFTHANSA : agrees to arbitration with cabin crew, averting strikes
RE
11:25aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
11:24aEVANS & SUTHERLAND COMPUTER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:23aGeneration, a global employment nonprofit organization, marks its 5th anniversary as the largest and fastest-growing program of its kind
GL
11:23aPURE CYCLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:23aSABRE : Traveller Spend in Africa Could Increase by 27%, Sabre Research Reveals
AQ
11:23aCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : Launches Retail Sportsbook in Indiana
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group