Yellowbrick Data : and Tableau Partner to Deliver Accelerated Business Decisions and Enhanced Economics

Yellowbrick Data, the world’s only modern analytical data warehouse built for the hybrid cloud, and Tableau, the leading analytics platform, today announced a technology partnership to provide users with a performant, data analytics solution that delivers highly intelligent, actionable insights for thousands of concurrent users. Several data analysts who have deployed Tableau with Yellowbrick are experiencing dramatic performance gains in ad hoc queries and real-time reporting - achieving 100x time savings vs legacy deployments.

Tableau is an enterprise analytics platform that enables organizations to explore trusted data in a secure and scalable environment. With access to intuitive visual analytics, interactive dashboards, and limitless ad-hoc analyses that reveal hidden opportunities, Tableau delivers the power of true self-service analytics at scale. The combination of Tableau analytics and Yellowbrick Data’s modern analytical database for cloud and on-premises environments enables enterprises to accelerate customized business intelligence (BI) visualizations on operational data to achieve business advantage through faster time to insights.

In addition to providing enterprises with improved business decision-making, the combined Yellowbrick Data and Tableau solution can support thousands of concurrent users, while retaining extreme performance and the ability to scale according to need. Peak events are handled by utilizing a distributed, highly efficient shared-nothing architecture, with no single point of contention between nodes.

“Businesses want fast, agile, real-time analytics that allow them to understand their data and make smart, informed decisions quickly,” said Brian Matsubara, Senior Director of Global Technology Alliances at Tableau. “Combining Tableau’s analytics platform with the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse enables us to apply the industry’s smartest analytics to enterprise workloads across the globe.”

“Together Yellowbrick Data and Tableau deliver breakthrough data warehousing and analytics that allow organizations to harness the power of their data,” said Allen Holmes, Vice President of Business Development at Yellowbrick Data. “Enterprise organizations around the world require high performing, high concurrency, real-time analytics platforms that provide fast, guaranteed performance when running demanding workloads. The joint Yellowbrick Data and Tableau solution delivers all this - regardless of whether the workload resides on-premises, in the cloud or both.”

The joint Yellowbrick Data and Tableau solution is available immediately for on-premises, cloud or both. For more information please contact Yellowbrick Data Sales at sales@yellowbrick.com.

Yellowbrick Data is a leader in next-generation data warehousing. Built for the hybrid cloud, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse maximizes the value of data analytics by providing ultra-fast, predictable performance and flexible deployment options, including on-premises and in the cloud. As the world’s fastest SQL data warehouse, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse easily scales from terabytes to petabytes, supports unmatched concurrency and delivers database query speeds up to 100X faster than traditional solutions. The company has secured more than $173 million in financing since its founding in 2014. For more information, visit www.yellowbrick.com.

