Yellowbrick Hosts First Annual Virtual Experience: Answers for a World That Can't Wait

08/10/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Unique two-hour virtual event promises big insights in a short time frame.

Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today opened registration for the company’s first annual online gathering, Answers for a World That Can’t Wait: A Virtual Experience About Modern Data Analytics. The event is designed for business, data analytics, and IT leaders. Because Yellowbrick understands that these leaders are pressed for time, the agenda is packed with actionable insights delivered in a high-impact two hours.

Attendees will learn the latest trends in data warehouse and data analytics technologies, explore case studies from business peers, and hear from thought leaders who are transforming their businesses and the industry.

Registration is free and available now at https://www.yellowbrick.com/answers/

“Data-driven organizations are facing a disruption like they have never experienced before,” said Jeff Spicer, chief marketing officer at Yellowbrick Data. “They’re struggling to understand new signals and behaviors that are stretching—and even breaking—business models. Current data analytics platforms, whether legacy ones or newer cloud-only alternatives, have too many limitations to get the job done. Our first-ever virtual event is designed to help those organizations discover new ways forward, master this disruption, and get data insights that deliver long-term profitable growth.”

Yellowbrick Data’s high-impact, two-hour online event takes place on September 29 at 10 a.m. Pacific time/1 p.m. Eastern time and features:

  • Yellowbrick Data CEO Neil Carson speaking on why challenging the data analytics status quo is necessary in an environment of constant disruption
  • Leaders from innovative, data-driven organizations sharing how they have transformed their data analytics capabilities to find new opportunities and efficiencies in real time
  • Yellowbrick partners discussing how the data analytics ecosystem has to change to meet modern requirements
  • Additional industry and guest speakers who will be announced over the coming weeks

About Yellowbrick Data
Yellowbrick Data provides the world’s only modern data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to power critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in near real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via fixed-cost annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com. 

Follow Yellowbrick
Website: yellowbrick.com
Twitter: @yellowbrickdata
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/yellowbrickdata


© Business Wire 2020
