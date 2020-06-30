Yellowbrick Makes Cloud Disaster Recovery Service, New Features Generally Available

Enhances World’s Fastest Data Warehouse for Hybrid/Multi-cloud with Simple, Powerful, Business Continuity Solutions for Large, Business-Critical Datasets

Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced the general availability of its Cloud Disaster Recovery service, as well as new database replication and enhanced backup/restore features that remove cost and complexity from the business continuity strategies of Yellowbrick customers.

These solutions fill a major gap: yesterday’s business continuity tools are too slow and complicated to manage the large and growing datasets typical of Yellowbrick data warehouses, which increasingly power web applications that are critical to the business. Yesterday’s business continuity tools also fail to address other big data issues around cloud, hybrid cloud, data location, and data gravity. Yellowbrick Cloud Disaster Recovery gives these businesses confidence that essential analytics-driven services stay operational.

“We’re complementing the existing business continuity functionality inside a single Yellowbrick Data Warehouse--including support for high availability, erasure coding, and fault tolerance--with new features that provide continuity across databases and locations in a low-cost, low-effort way using the power and flexibility of hybrid cloud architecture,” said Nick Cox, Yellowbrick head of products. “That is essential for business-critical applications.”

These new offerings provide the speed, granular control and effortless management that businesses need to back up and restore big datasets. They support backups at near-line speed, allow for incremental backups, and provide transactional consistency (ACID) of restored data. They also enable the automation of backup/restore operations without intermediate storage.

For more stringent high availability (HA) requirements, rich support for database replication via streaming provides continuous, asynchronous replication that transmits all changes within seconds and maintains ACID properties at all times. Yellowbrick also supports arbitrary topologies to ensure it can meet every customer need.

Cloud Disaster Recovery also offers low-cost database replication as a service that provides the highest level of business continuity support for Yellowbrick data warehouses. Users can select one or more target databases to replicate to a second instance, either between cloud regions or from an on-premises instance to any cloud region, with full failover and fail-back capabilities.

“Yellowbrick delivers the scale, speed and support for hybrid cloud architectures that customers need,” said Cox. “Our easy-to-use – yet powerful – solutions span backup/restore, database replication and disaster recovery.”

