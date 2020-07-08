Yellowbrick and Sonra Partner to Modernize Data Warehouses by Making XML and JSON Data Conversion Faster and Easier

Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced that Sonra has joined the company’s partner program. Both Yellowbrick and Sonra power huge data needs across a variety of enterprise applications. Together, they are making it faster, easier, and cheaper to convert legacy XML and JSON data into modern formats that can be used for data insights critical to business success. As part of their partnership, the companies are working on technical certifications and performance tuning as well as joint go-to-market opportunities. Sonra also offers data architecture consulting and design services, and can help enterprises deploy Yellowbrick quickly and with expertise.

“Sonra provides world-class consulting and design for a variety of data architectures and is a powerhouse at converting legacy XML and JSON data into modern, usable formats,” said Allen Holmes, vice president of business development at Yellowbrick Data. “We are excited to welcome them to our partner program and even more excited to work together solving our customers’ biggest data challenges.”

“Yellowbrick makes the fastest hybrid cloud data warehouse and is an ideal solution for our enterprise customers looking to modernize their data warehouse or augment their data lakes,” said Uli Bethke, CEO at Sonra. “Together, we offer businesses new ways to make the most of their legacy XML and JSON data and make it an integral part of an enterprise data strategy.”

The Sonra partnership is part of Yellowbrick’s ongoing strategy to build the most complete and robust partner ecosystem in the data warehousing industry. Thanks to a familiar, standards-based PostgreSQL front end, customers can confidently deploy Yellowbrick systems knowing they can leverage their existing database infrastructure and employee skill sets associated with innovating pioneers such as Sonra—without having to worry about complex integration. The combination of Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud technology and complementary solutions such as Sonra can help enterprises improve data analytics capabilities, achieve faster time to insights, facilitate more effective business decision-making, and innovate and thrive in the competitive global marketplace. And they can do this with ease and speed, because Yellowbrick plugs in seamlessly with very little operational overhead.

About Sonra

Sonra offers Flexter to liberate data from siloes and semi-structured data.

Flexter is a data warehouse automation solution for industry data standards (HL7, FpML, FHIR, ISO 20022, ACORD etc.) and semi-structured data. Flexter automatically converts large volumes of complex XML or JSON to a database, text, or big data formats. 0% coding. 100% automation.

Using Flexter, data professionals can query petabytes of semi-structured data with the tools they know. Decision makers can access data instantly without the risk of project delays or failure. Data engineers can deliver real business value instead of wasting valuable engineering time on data conversion. Find out more at https://sonra.io/flexter-for-xml/

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data provides the world’s fastest data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick topower critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in near real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via fixed-cost annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

