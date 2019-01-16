Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yelp investor SQN says shares could surge to $55-$65

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Yelp Inc. logo is seen in their offices in Chicago, Illinois

(Reuters) - SQN Investors LP said on Wednesday Yelp Inc's shares could surge to between $55 and $65, up to 80 percent above its current price, if the customer review company appoints new board members and considers selling itself.

SQN, one of the biggest shareholders in Yelp with a more than 4 percent stake, said investors "must seize opportunity" to refresh board with three new directors, including stockholder representation.

The refreshed board will evaluate options such as possible sale of the company as an immediate private equity-led buyout could fetch $47 to $50 per share.

SQN said that Yelp should partner with companies like GrubHub Inc and ANGI Homeservices Inc and could alternatively seek potential bidders such as Amazon.com Inc or Facebook Inc.

Shares of Yelp were up 3.3 percent at $36.13 in late afternoon trading.

In response to SQN's recommendation, Yelp said it was looking for additional board candidates and "is open to hearing any ideas and investor input, including from SQN".

In the past several quarters, Yelp has struggled to grow, with revenue growth decelerating to high-single digits.

"We see Yelp's challenges as mainly structural – exploiting the local internet market is a difficult task. We would argue that GrubHub has been the most successful in that endeavor," DA Davidson analyst Thomas Forte said.

Last month, SQN called for an overhaul of the company's board and appointment of new independent directors.

"We remain willing and open to meeting with SQN to hear their perspectives on the topics they have previously raised, all of which are items on which the Board has already been engaged," Yelp said.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

By Sayanti Chakraborty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pIRS Offers Penalty Reprieve to Taxpayers Adjusting to New Law
DJ
03:41pTreasury Yields Rise as Brexit Worries Recede--Update
DJ
03:40pTaiwan objects to Britain's post-Brexit WTO services trade arrangement
RE
03:39pEUROPEAN UNION : EU to help boost exports of generic pharmaceuticals
PU
03:38pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:36pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Commends El Salvador on Occasion of Peace Accords Anniversary
PU
03:21pCURRENCIES : British Pound Edges Higher As May's Government Survives No-confidence Vote
DJ
03:18pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Taxpayers Granted Penalty Relief for Underpayment of Individual Taxes
PU
03:17pYelp investor SQN says shares could surge to $55-$65
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.