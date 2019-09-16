Yemen vice president condemns attack on Saudi Arabia, Iran's role -tweet
09/16/2019 | 02:03pm EDT
CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen's vice president Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar condemned attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Monday in a tweet, and said they revealed Iran's "destructive role in the region" and its use of Yemen to stage operations.
"We condemn this blatant assault on economic security and stand with our brothers in the kingdom to deter Iran's malicious arms," said Ahmar.
(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)