Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Yen and bond bulls charge on; Argentina braces for mauling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 11:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors piled into gold, the safe-haven yen and bonds on Monday over nagging concerns about a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and global growth, while Argentina's peso plunged 27% after voters handed its president an election mauling.

The yen rose to its highest in more than a year and a half versus the dollar on the prospect the Japanese currency could gain more in the case of a drawn-out U.S.-Sino trade conflict.

Concerns that a trade deal would not be reached before the 2020 U.S. presidential election grew after Goldman Sachs on Sunday became the latest to cut its U.S. growth outlook and warn a trade stand-off would fester past the election.

U.S. stocks fell, following a decline in Europe, keeping a gauge of global equity performance lower. Stocks in China rallied <.CSI300> more than 1% after the yuan avoided further drama <CNY=PBOC> after Chinese authorities allowed the yuan to slip below the seven-per-dollar level last week.

Stocks in the near term lack a catalyst either from company earnings, the Federal Reserve or a trade deal, said Rahul Shah, chief executive of Ideal Asset Management in New York.

"The promise of a trade deal coming this year, I think that's becoming less and less likely," Shah said. "That does set up the market possibly for a correction at this point," he said.

Stocks could dip between 5% to 10% but lead long-term investors to enter the market as valuations fall, he said.

MSCI's gauge of stock performance in 47 countries <.MIWD00000PUS> fell 0.46% while Wall Street also fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 194.22 points, or 0.74%, to 26,093.22. The S&P 500 lost 18.16 points, or 0.62%, to 2,900.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.54 points, or 0.6%, to 7,911.60.

European shares also fell, with the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 <.FTEU3> of leading European shares down 0.25%, while Germany's export-heavy DAX <.GDAXI> off 0.1%.

Gold edged up, holding above the psychological $1,500 level. Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,503.52 an ounce.

The yen rose to its highest against the dollar since March 2018 - barring a flash crash in January - gaining 0.38% versus the greenback at 105.29 per dollar.

The euro rose 0.17% to $1.1217, while the dollar index <.DXY> fell 0.11%.

"The longer the trade war drags on, the more likely it would weigh (on) the global outlook and crimp the world economy, a negative for market morale," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

U.S. Treasury yields dropped across the board as trade worries and political tensions around the world in places such as Hong Kong and Argentina supported safe-haven assets.

U.S. long-term yields have fallen in six of the past nine sessions, reflecting investors' diminished risk appetite. Bond yields in Europe also were lower on the day.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> rose 20/32 in price to push their yield lower at 1.6659%.

The Argentine peso fell to 57.6955 to the dollar after President Maurico Macri's poor performance in Sunday's primary election.

Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez - whose running mate is former Argentine president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner - won by a wider-than-expected 15.5 percentage points.

Oil prices rose despite worries about a global economic slowdown and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, which has reduced demand for commodities such as crude.

International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $58.58 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 5 cents to $54.54 a barrel.


GRAPHIC - Rising gold prices:

GRAPHIC - Global assets in 2019: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

GRAPHIC - World FX rates in 2019: http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

GRAPHIC - MSCI All Country World Index Market Cap: http://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j


GRAPHIC - China trade shock interactive:https://tmsnrt.rs/2SRopIf
GRAPHIC - Asia stock markets:https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
GRAPHIC - Asia-Pacific valuations:https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Herbert Lash with additional reporting by Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.08% 11679.68 Delayed Quote.10.75%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.87% 26064.09 Delayed Quote.12.69%
NASDAQ 100 -0.42% 7613.407359 Delayed Quote.22.04%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.53% 7916.48551 Delayed Quote.21.16%
S&P 500 -0.69% 2899.04 Delayed Quote.16.43%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.13% 97.49 End-of-day quote.0.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
11:40aYen and bond bulls charge on; Argentina braces for mauling
RE
11:34aYen and bond bulls charge on; Argentina braces for mauling
RE
11:33aYen and bond bulls charge on; Argentina braces for mauling
RE
08:48aDemand for junk bonds grows, and so do liquidity worries
RE
08/11Investors Ponder Negative Bond Yields in the U.S.
DJ
08/10Nigeria naira weakens on falling oil prices, lower bond yields
RE
08/09Lower Mortgage Rates Aren't Likely to Reverse Sagging Home Sales
DJ
08/09UK statisticians find errors in RPI index used for bond payments
RE
08/08Indonesia central bank may cut rates again soon if markets stabilise - deputy governor
RE
08/08ASIA RICE : Thai rates gain as drought hits supply; Vietnam eyes South America market
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group