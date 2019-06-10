Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen dips on Mexico relief, but U.S.-Sino tensions check sentiment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
06/10/2019 | 11:47pm EDT
U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

TOKYO (Reuters) - The yen eased on Tuesday as investors' risk appetite ticked up after the United States shelved plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, though fresh U.S. trade threats against China tempered overall market sentiment.

Financial markets over the last year have been gripped by fears of escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, stoking worries over the outlook for global growth.

Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar advanced nearly 0.2% to 108.625 yen, extending a similar gain during the previous session.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, edged up 0.05% to 96.799, building on a 0.2% gain achieved overnight.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was ready to impose another round of tariffs on Chinese imports if he does not reach a trade deal with China's president at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan near the end of the month.

Since two days of talks to settle the U.S.-China trade dispute last month in Washington ended in a stalemate, Trump has repeatedly said he expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 gathering. China has not confirmed any such meeting.

"It might not happen if the Chinese side thinks there isn't any point in having a meeting if the opinions are far apart from the start," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Trump has been applying pressure by emphasising there will surely be a meeting, but it isn't clear what the Chinese side will do."

Broader market sentiment got a lift from the U.S.-Mexico trade and migration deal, sending U.S. government bond yields higher overnight.

Futures for the S&P 500 were last up 0.2%, recovering after trading in negative territory early in the session. U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields hit their highest since May 31.

"The avoidance of tariffs on Mexican goods are supporting risk sentiment," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Investors were hesitant to take on more risk because of "uncertainty" about what Trump does in relation to China ahead of the G20 summit, he said.

In offshore trade, the Chinese yuan was last up 0.2% at 6.9310 yuan per dollar, reversing an early loss. It was still hovering not far off a near seven-month low brushed on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was largely steady at $0.6961, recovering after dipping to a one-week low earlier in the session.

The euro was little changed at $1.1314.

The single currency dipped on Monday after two sources familiar with the European Central Bank's policy discussions said on the weekend that a rate cut was firmly in play if the bloc's economy stagnates again after expanding by 0.4% in the first quarter.

The euro rallied nearly 1.5% last week after the ECB said rates would stay "at their present levels" until mid-2020 instead of hinting at rate cuts, as some had expected.

(Reporting by Danial Leussink Editing by Joseph Radford & Shri Navaratnam)

By Daniel Leussink

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, US Dollar Index
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 26062.68 Delayed Quote.11.73%
NASDAQ 100 1.14% 7501.928897 Delayed Quote.17.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.05% 7823.168901 Delayed Quote.16.68%
S&P 500 0.47% 2886.73 Delayed Quote.15.15%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.23% 96.76 End-of-day quote.0.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56aAfghan Shahzad threatens to quit cricket after World Cup axing
RE
12:46aFear and fervour propel Shanghai's tech board amid trade, Huawei tensions
RE
12:36aAsia stocks gain amid Mexico reprieve, firmer Chinese shares
RE
12:35aAsia stocks gain amid Mexico reprieve, firmer Chinese shares
RE
12:26aEx-Pemex boss says he will not face judge in Mexico corruption case
RE
12:19aSingapore rises tracking broader Asia
RE
12:08aMalaysia April factory output rises 4% year-on-year, beats forecast
RE
06/10Huawei executive says goal to be world's top phone maker some time off
RE
06/10Delay the 'dot plot'? Fed policymakers face communications quandary
RE
06/10Yen dips on Mexico relief, but U.S.-Sino tensions check sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil stable as market eyes ongoing supply cuts amid downturn
2CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Citi launches co-branded credit cards with South East Asia's Grab in push for mor..
3NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP : Announces Settlement of Offers to Exchange and Consent Solicitations and Related Tran..
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : embraces U.S. government business, despite occasional controversy
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : QUEBEC WILL NOT INVEST IN BOMBARDIER'S REGIONAL JET PROGRAM: economy ministe..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About