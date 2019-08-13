Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen, dollar buoyed as investors seek safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 03:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes

LONDON (Reuters) - The Japanese yen remained near seven-month highs on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar rallied, as investors unnerved by the Sino-U.S. trade war, protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina's peso currency sought safety.

Investors have flocked to the yen amid an escalating trade war between China and the United States and worries about a global economic slowdown. The Japanese currency, along with the dollar and Swiss franc, is a safe haven in times of uncertainty.

The yen got a fresh boost from growing unrest in Hong Kong and surprise election results in Argentina that led to a rout in the country's currency, the peso, and stocks and bonds.

ING analysts said the yen was benefiting "from the best of both worlds", pointing to general risk aversion and a rush to price in more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. They think the yen will rally to 102 or 103 per dollar later this year.

U.S. Treasury yields have declined steadily recently, and the spread between U.S. and Japanese benchmark 10-year yields has shrunk to its narrowest since November 2016.

The yen was unchanged by 0720 GMT at 105.32 <JPY=EBS> per dollar. It reached 105.05 on Monday, a seven-month high and, excluding the January flash crash, its strongest since early 2018.

The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of other currencies, its index reaching 97.563 <.DXY>.

The euro weakened 0.2% to $1.1196 <EUR=EBS>. German inflation data in line with forecasts did little to support it.

The offshore Chinese yuan <CNH=EBS was little changed at 7.104 after the People's Bank of China set a midpoint rate at an 11-year low that was still stronger than expected.

A senior official at the People's Bank of China told Reuters on Tuesday that the yuan was at an appropriate level.

Argentina's peso lost roughly 15% to 52.15 per dollar on Monday after brushing a record low of 61.99.

Fears of a possible return to interventionist policies, and by extension a possible debt default, gripped the market after conservative Argentina President Mauricio Macri lost in presidential primaries by a margin much wider than expected.

Commerzbank strategist Antje Praefcke said that the reaction elsewhere to the Argentine primary result was a "sign of just how jittery markets are".

Sterling slipped 0.2% to $1.2052, near the $1.2015 it touched on Monday, its lowest in more than two years, as fears of a no-deal Brexit dominated trading.

(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, editing by Larry King)

By Tommy Wilkes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.08% 71.22 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.57% 3.58 End-of-day quote.-1.39%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.11% 127.031 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.19% 79.421 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
COMMERZBANK AG -0.93% 5.006 Delayed Quote.-12.78%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.21% 58.341 Delayed Quote.17.38%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.16% 0.92716 Delayed Quote.3.69%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.29% 117.79 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.36% 0.9232 Delayed Quote.3.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.00% 67.9 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.09727 Delayed Quote.3.35%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.01% 52.149 Delayed Quote.20.26%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.13% 7.0672 Delayed Quote.2.70%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.08% 105.274 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Statement on ATM Fees
PU
04:42aSteinhoff says will struggle for profitability -presentation
RE
04:42aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : Strong business investment appetite
PU
04:40aUK pay growth rises to 11-year high, job creation beats forecasts
RE
04:27aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Harvest Estimates - July 2019
PU
04:23aOil prices fall on demand concerns, rising U.S. output
RE
04:21aOil prices fall on demand concerns, rising U.S. output
RE
04:12aWORLD FIRST UK : Italian election fears offer a brief sterling rebound
PU
04:09aMalaysia's July CPI seen steady at 1.5% year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
03:59aYen, dollar buoyed as investors seek safety
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 profit tanks, regulatory threat looms in Australia
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4ALK-ABELLO A/S : Six-month interim report (Q2) 2019
5HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group