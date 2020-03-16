Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen firm, riskier currencies wobble as policymakers grapple with pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 09:09pm EDT
Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note

The safe-haven Japanese yen held largely firm on Tuesday, while risk-sensitive currencies struggled to stay afloat as coordinated moves by central banks failed to quell investor trepidation over the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Global risk assets were routed over the past several days, with turmoil engulfing many markets on worries the outbreak and draconian containment measures could trigger steep recessions in major economies.

As a result, trading in most markets including foreign exchange is driven more by loss-reduction and other position unwinding to reduce risks or make up for losses, rather than fresh bids, market players said.

"Liquidity in financial markets has evaporated," ANZ analysts said in a note to clients, adding that the "bold concerted global central bank actions have not done enough to settle markets."

The liquidity anxiety has hammered higher yielding risk-sensitive currencies, such as the Australian dollar, while those with negative yields, such as the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, have largely escaped the markets carnage.

The dollar traded at 106.33 yen, bouncing back from Monday's low of 105.15, but still down 1.6% so far this week,

The euro last stood at $1.1167, little changed after wild gyrations on Monday.

The Australian dollar, with big exposure to commodities, fetched $0.6102 <AUD=D4>, down 0.3% in early trade, after having hit an 11-year low of $0.60765 on Monday.

The Canadian dollar, which has strong correlation with oil prices, sank to a four-year low of C$1.4020 per U.S dollar <CAD=D4>, as oil prices plummeted on a Saudi-instigated price war.

U.S. benchmark oil futures fell $3.03 to settle at $28.70 a barrel, near a 4-year low.

The British pound is also under pressure, dogged by worries about not only Britain's exit from the European Union but also its sizable current account deficit.

Sterling traded at $1.2265 <GBP=D4>, down 0.04% so far on the day, having hit a five-month low of $1.2203.

A rout on Wall Street on Monday underscored fears over the coronavirus crisis in the West as well as the Federal Reserve's emergency move to slash rates on Sunday.

But investors took the Fed action, joined by central banks in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, as insufficient given the pathogen's breakneck spread across the world which has put many nations on virtual lockdowns.

Some analysts said the hasty moves may have backfired as investors were spooked over the possible panic among policymakers.

"Central banks are pressing the gas pedal to the floor. But the car is bogged down in a quagmire that is called coronavirus, so it won't move forward," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

"Until the outbreak stops, for investors, it is time for patience," she said.

There is no clarity on that front, with global cases now rising to 174,100 with 6,700 deaths, prompting countries to shut borders and take increasingly drastic measures to try to reduce the severity of the outbreak.

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies said they were committed to doing "whatever is necessary" to battle the coronavirus pandemic and to work together more closely to protect public health, jobs and growth.

Investors are also shunning many emerging market currencies.

MSCI emerging market currencies index <.MIEM00000CUS> dropped to its lowest level since late 2018.

By Hideyuki Sano

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29pIMF chief says over 20 countries seek aid, calls for coordinated spending
RE
10:25pMalaysia's capital markets to operate as usual during movement curbs
RE
10:24pEXCLUSIVE : Shale gas pioneer Chesapeake Energy taps restructuring advisers - sources
RE
10:22pOil prices jumped $1 as recent sharp falls draw investors
RE
10:16pAsian stocks fall after historic Wall Street rout
RE
10:04pHong Kong drawing up plans for Chapter-11 style bankruptcy system
RE
09:56pNew Zealand announces $7.3 billion stimulus as recession fears loom
RE
09:48pIMF chief says over 20 countries seek aid, calls for coordinated spending
RE
09:32pTrump officials urge U.S. Senate to pass House coronavirus bill and pursue more economic stimulus
RE
09:24pNordstrom to close stores in U.S., Canada, withdraws 2020 outlook due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3FACEBOOK : VANISHING YOUTUBE VIDEOS: Google expects AI errors as coronavirus empties offices
4Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : CINEWORLD : Cineplex Announces Temporary Closure of Theatres and Provides Update on Tran..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group