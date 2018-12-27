Log in
Yen gains as stocks fall in broad-based selloff

12/27/2018 | 01:13pm CET
U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The Japanese yen gained half a percent against the dollar on Thursday as widening cracks in global stock markets prompted investors to load up on perceived safe-haven assets.

Though U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, sentiment was decidedly more cautious going into the U.S. trading session on Thursday with European equities <.STOXX> falling one percent while U.S. stock futures slipped more than 1.5 percent.

With concerns about a fresh chapter of trade tensions between the United States and China unfolding, investors piled into low-yielding currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc in thin year-end trading.

"On back of the global growth concerns and the sharp turnaround in markets today we have started to see the yen regain its place as the safe-haven of choice," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London.

The yen strengthened across the board, rising more than half a percent against the dollar <JPY=EBS> to 110.80 yen. Against the Swiss franc <CHF=EBS>, the dollar fell 0.44 percent at 99.14 cents.

In a buying frenzy as spectacular as the recent rout, U.S. stocks soared with the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJIA> rocketing more than 1,000 points for the first time on Wednesday, sending global stocks higher. [MKTS/GLOB]

CHINA CONCERNS

But Thursday's session was dominated by concerns about falling Chinese industrial profits, which sent bond yields in Germany lower and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar down a quarter of a percent each.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Trump administration was considering an executive order in the new year to declare a national emergency that would bar U.S. companies from using Huawei and ZTE products.

"The oil price bounce pushed commodity currencies higher across the board but the latest Huawei news is a bit of a dampener on sentiment in these thin markets," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The Australian dollar, often considered a gauge of global risk appetite and highly correlated to global commodities, was down 0.26 percent at 70.51 cents. The Norwegian crown and the New Zealand dollar were also down a quarter of a percent each.

Broadly, the dollar failed to capitalize on an eight-day high touched in the previous session on the back of firmer U.S. Treasury yields. The greenback was weaker against a basket of its rivals in early London trading.

The dollar index <.DXY>, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, slipped 0.2 percent to 96.82, after gaining 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

Volatile markets and concerns about a slowdown in the world's biggest economy have weighed on longer-dated U.S. bond yields and narrowed the interest rate differentials between the United States and other global bond markets.

Spreads between 10-year U.S. government debt <US10YT=RR> and corresponding Japanese debt <JP10YT=RR> have shrunk by more than 30 basis points to a four-month low of 2.75 percent.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Saikat Chatterjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.40% 97.05 End-of-day quote.5.65%
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
