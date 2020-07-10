Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen gains, risk currencies slide as coronavirus worries deepen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:43am EDT
Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note

By Hideyuki Sano

The yen rose to a two-week high and risk-sensitive currencies slid on Friday after a surge in new coronavirus infections in the United States further undermined the case for a quick turnaround in the economy.

More than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the United States, the largest single-day tally by any country in the pandemic so far, discouraging some American consumers from returning to public spaces.

Some Asian cities that had appeared to have contained the disease, such as Tokyo, Hong Kong and Melbourne, have seen an alarming spike in cases, dampening the mood further.

The caution helped to drive the safe-haven yen by 0.25% to a two-week high of 106.93 per dollar.

The dollar gained against most other currencies, with its index gaining about 0.2% to 96.919 from a near one-month low of 96.233 touched on Thursday.

The Swiss franc, another safe-haven, flirted near a six-week high against the euro, at 1.0619 franc per euro.

Against the dollar, the franc changed hands at 0.9419 per dollar after having touched a four-month high of 0.93625 to the dollar.

The euro shed 0.1% to $1.1273, slipping back from a one-month high of $1.1371 on Thursday.

Thursday's weekly data showed the number of Americans filing for initial jobless benefits dropped to a near four-month low last week.

Still, with companies from retailers to airlines announcing job cuts and furloughs, the outlook remained highly uncertain.

There were 32.9 million people receiving unemployment checks, putting together all programs, in the third week of June, up 1.411 million from the middle of the month.

"Although we have seen improvements in economic data, people are beginning to think that is just a natural outcome of economic reopenings. Now they are starting to worry more about increasing infections," said Minori Uchida, chief currency strategist at MUFG Bank.

Many risk-sensitive currencies took a step back following their rally in recent weeks.

The Australian dollar lost 0.5% to $0.6929, off Thursday's one-month high of $0.7001.

The yuan was down about 0.2% at 7.0115 yuan per dollar, having touched near-four-month high of 6.9808 on Thursday.

The Chinese currency has fared better than most other risk sensitive currencies this week, so far gaining almost 1%, supported by hopes of capital inflows as Chinese share prices have surged after Beijing indicated it wants a healthy bull market.

In addition to stock investments and hopes of a recovery in the world's second-biggest economy, higher China debt yields are also attracting foreign capital, said Dmitriy Vlasov, portfolio advisor at East Capital in Hong Kong.

"We have had quite a big inflows in the fixed income markets as interest rate differentials are also leading to the appreciation of the yuan."

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Shri Navaratnam & Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.11% 0.94425 Delayed Quote.3.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.77% 74.058 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.15% 1.05736 Delayed Quote.1.86%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.17% 0.65296 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.45% 0.69308 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.26% 1.81553 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.57% 134.461 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.68% 78.425 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.21% 1.62474 Delayed Quote.1.58%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.61% 120.332 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.65% 0.8808 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.61% 70.037 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.30% 7.01162 Delayed Quote.0.51%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.26% 7.0082 Delayed Quote.0.61%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.34% 106.855 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aGerman pig prices fall after abattoir closes due to coronavirus
RE
03:05aVietnam says 31 million workers impacted by pandemic, risk of rising unemployment
RE
03:00aFrench Industrial Production Rebounded Strongly in May as Factories Reopened
DJ
02:55aChina auto sales rise 11.6% in June, up for third straight month
RE
02:53aJapan's economy to shrink at fastest pace in decades this fiscal year due to pandemic - Reuters Poll
RE
02:52aEXPLAINER : Dollar peg is critical to Hong Kong amid U.S. threats, China worries
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:43aYen gains, risk currencies slide as coronavirus worries deepen
RE
02:21aJUL. 10, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : July 2020): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC. : NetCents Technology Provides Further Details of Credit Facility
4RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : The Right Of Citizens Of The Union And Their Family Members To Move And Resid..
5FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Fast Retailing cuts outlook on pandemic woes despite Uniqlo June rebound
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group