Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen gains, yuan and Aussie dollar slip as China virus fears return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:04pm EST
Picture illustration of Yuan and Yen banknotes

The yen rose from a three-week low against the dollar on Thursday after China's Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported a sharp jump in the number of new cases in a jolt to markets and sparking a flight for safe-haven assets.

The Chinese yuan slipped against the dollar as the latest update on the spread of the virus provided a grim reminder to investors that the epidemic remains a potent threat to the global economic outlook.

Hubei on Thursday reported 14,840 new cases as of Feb. 12, up from 1,638 new cases on Tuesday, with the number of deaths in the province rising a sharp 242 to 1,310.

Hubei's health commission said it started including cases diagnosed with a new method. Uncertainty about the virus, which emerged in Hubei's capital Wuhan late last year and has spread to 24 other countries, has shaken up markets over the past weeks.

"When you see numbers like this, you can't help but move to risk-off trades, which means buy the yen and sell stocks," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.

"If the authorities can reasonably explain this, things might calm down, but I expect risk aversion to continue."

The yen <JPY=EBS> rose 0.15% on Thursday to 109.94 yen, pulling back from its weakest since Jan. 21.

In the onshore market, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> slipped 0.1% to 6.9792 per dollar, while offshore the Chinese currency <CNH=D3> gave up 0.12% to 6.9813.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3>, widely used as a proxy for risk on Chinese assets, fell 0.19% to $0.6728, while the New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> dipped 0.25% to $0.6451.

Both Australian and New Zealand have extensive trade ties with China, with trade in commodities, tourism and education especially vulnerable to disruption from the virus.

The New Zealand dollar had enjoyed a lift the previous day when the central bank dropped a reference to the chance of future rate cuts in its policy review. Earlier on Thursday, an assistant governor told Reuters the central bank has a "genuine neutral bias" amid improving domestic demand, but is open to reviewing that position if the economic hit from the coronavirus epidemic worsened.

The World Health Organization has likened the epidemic's threat to terrorism, underscoring the anxiety in financial markets about its impact across businesses and trade worldwide.

Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support the economy as fears grow the coronavirus outbreak could have a damaging impact on growth in the Asian giant and globally.

Elsewhere in currencies, the dollar <EUR=EBS> traded at $1.0872 per euro, close to its strongest level in more than two years due to growing optimism about the health of the U.S. economy.

Sentiment for the greenback has turned positive since data last week showed the U.S. labour market is improving.

In contrast, the euro wilted on Wednesday after data showed euro zone manufacturing output plunged more than expected in December, boding ill for fourth quarter euro zone gross domestic product data due on Friday.

The euro <EURGBP=D3> changed hands at 83.92 pence on Thursday in Asia, close to its lowest since Dec. 17.

The pound <GBP=D3> was little changed at $1.2954.

Cable has managed to inch away from 2-1/2-month lows hit at the start of the week due to encouraging economic data, but investors remain anxious over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hard line in trade talks with the European Union.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.14% 0.89078 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.28% 73.93 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.15% 1.04266 Delayed Quote.0.37%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.28% 0.65777 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.22% 0.67247 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.21% 1.92656 Delayed Quote.2.14%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.09% 1.71623 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.09% 142.442 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.18% 82.989 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.15% 0.73834 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.23% 1.6164 Delayed Quote.2.07%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.83895 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.06% 119.506 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.03% 0.8887 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -0.28% 1952 End-of-day quote.0.36%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. -0.32% 2917 End-of-day quote.9.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.01% 0.85428 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.13% 70.903 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION -0.41% 1688 End-of-day quote.4.65%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.53% 3928 End-of-day quote.-1.31%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 0.31% 4222 End-of-day quote.10.32%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.14% 6.9782 Delayed Quote.0.12%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.09% 6.9758 Delayed Quote.0.32%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.08% 109.935 Delayed Quote.0.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:10pHyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain
RE
09:04pYen gains, yuan and Aussie dollar slip as China virus fears return
RE
08:26pMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korean ICT exports record $13.4 billion in January
PU
08:12pJump in new coronavirus cases derails stock rally
RE
08:00pDespite $1 trillion deficits, Trump tax cuts will still 'pay for themselves' - Mnuchin
RE
07:56pNIPPON SHOKUBAI : Succeeded in Improving the Performance of the Electrolyte for All Solid Polymer Batteries
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS sees small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top estimates
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America -- Reuters
3ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
4BEZOS BUYS WARNER ESTATE IN BEVERLY HILLS FOR RECORD $165 MILLION: WSJ
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group