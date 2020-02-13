Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen holds gains on virus woes, euro crumbles on weak growth outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:52pm EST
Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note

The Japanese yen held onto gains against the dollar on Friday as renewed worries about the coronavirus outbreak supported demand for safe-haven currencies and weighed on prices of riskier assets.

The Chinese yuan nursed losses in offshore trade as the flu-like virus, which emerged late last year in China's Hubei province, slammed the brakes on consumer spending and manufacturing.

The euro languished at multi-year lows versus the dollar and the Swiss franc as investors grow more pessimistic about the outlook in the euro zone before the release of gross domestic product data later on Friday.

In contrast, the pound rode a wave of optimism into Asia on Friday due to hopes that a British cabinet reshuffle will lead to more expansionary fiscal policy to support growth.

Officials in Hubei stunned financial markets on Thursday by announcing a sharp increase in new infections and deaths from the coronavirus, reflecting the adoption of a new method to diagnose the illness.

Uncertainty about the scale of epidemic is likely to discourage investors from taking on excessive risk until there is sufficient evidence that its spread has slowed.

"There is a return of risk aversion, so yen and other safe-haven assets have risen, but reaction so far has been temporary and limited," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"The change of reporting standards in china is a concern. There is a fear that China is still hiding something."

The yen <JPY=EBS> traded a tad higher at 109.79 per dollar on Friday in Asia, on course for its second day of gains.

In the offshore market, the yuan <CNH=D3> was quoted at 6.9910, following a 0.2% decline on Thursday.

Hubei officials on Friday reported 4,823 new cases and 116 new deaths as of Feb. 13, but investors were still reeling after Hubei reported 14,840 new cases and a record daily increase in deaths on Thursday, using new diagnostic methods to reclassify a backlog of cases.

China's economy will grow at its slowest rate since the financial crisis in the current quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the downturn will be short-lived if the outbreak is contained.

The coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, a nerve center in the global supply chain. It has so far claimed more than 1,300 lives in China and spread to 24 other countries.

The euro <EUR=EBS> fell 0.1% to $1.0827, the lowest since April 2017, as investors braced for the release of GDP data from Germany and the euro zone later on Friday.

The single currency <EURCHF=EBS> was quoted at 1.0614 Swiss francs, close to the lowest since August 2015. The euro <EURGBP=D3> eased slightly to 83.06 pence, close to the weakest since December.

Sentiment for the euro worsened after data earlier this weak showing a plunge in euro zone manufacturing output reinforced expectations that monetary policy will remain accommodative.

The pound <GBP=D3> was little changed at $1.3046 following a 0.64% gain on Thursday due to expectations that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's appointment of a new finance minister will lead to more fiscal spending to help Britain weather its transition away from the European Union.

(Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Jane Wardell)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.02% 0.89124 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.05% 73.793 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.13% 1.04352 Delayed Quote.0.52%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.07% 0.65815 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.16% 0.67192 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.01% 1.94111 Delayed Quote.2.02%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.03% 1.73004 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.04% 143.246 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 82.796 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.12% 0.7385 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.04% 1.61266 Delayed Quote.1.72%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.02% 0.83073 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.01% 119.004 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.01% 1.0615 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.02% 0.8919 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.08% 0.85395 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.02% 70.707 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 6.99005 Delayed Quote.0.21%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.01% 6.9759 Delayed Quote.0.05%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.04% 109.823 Delayed Quote.1.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
07:59pNvidia forecast tops expectations on cloud sales despite coronavirus hit
RE
07:55pJapan's fourth-quarter GDP likely weaker than in third quarter - economy minister
RE
07:52pYen holds gains on virus woes, euro crumbles on weak growth outlook
RE
07:48pFED'S WILLIAMS : 2019 Rate Cuts Positioned Economy For Growth, Strong Labor Market
DJ
07:47pBOJ official warns of coronavirus impact on Japan's economy
RE
07:44pFTC antitrust victory on Qualcomm questioned by appeals court
RE
07:43pJUDGE OKS PHILLY REFINER'S BANKRUPTCY PLAN, SALE TO PROPERTY DEVELOPER : documents
RE
07:31pBritish network Three joins 5G mobile club
RE
07:24pChinese economy clobbered by coronavirus but set to recover soon - Reuters poll
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Ha..
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : After Amazon Deal, New York Lawmakers Reconsider Incentive Programs
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Releases 'Hobbi' App -- Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group