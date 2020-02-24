Log in
Yen jumps against dollar in virus-driven risk-off move

02/24/2020 | 11:52am EST
Currency signs of Japanese Yen, Euro and the U.S. dollar are seen on a board outside a currency exchange office at Narita International airport

The Japanese yen jumped versus the U.S. dollar on Monday in a risk-off move spurred by the rise in coronavirus cases.

The safe-haven yen was last up 0.93% at 110.52 per dollar. The dollar index <=USD>, which weighs the greenback against a basket of six peers can also function as a safe-haven trade, but was in negative territory for the day, likely because of a significant move lower in U.S. equities. It was last down 0.21% at 99.22 per dollar.

Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus cases on Monday, but China eased curbs as the infection rate there slowed and a visiting World Health Organization team said a turning point had been reached in the epicentre, Wuhan.

In response to the coronavirus headlines, the Dow Jones industrial average shed more than 800 points in early trade. All of the Dow's 30 blue-chip members, as well as the 11 major S&P sectors were in the red. Technology stocks dropped 3.5% and were the biggest drag on the benchmark index. Defensive utilities and real estate posted the smallest declines.

"Ultimately this is all a risk-off trade," said Marvin Loh, senior global markets strategist at State Street Global Markets.

"When you look at the yen, when you look at the Swissie, when you look at rates, it is risk-off. It's probably reflective, to a certain degree, of the market being a little too sanguine up until now ... so there's an adjustment process around it."

Still, the yen traded well within last week's range, and currency market moves were muted compared to the U.S. stocks and Treasuries. Analysts said investors might be discounting the yen's traditional safety value owing to Japan's virus exposure.

U.S. economic data last week came in below expectations. Money markets are now pricing in a Federal Reserve interest rate cut of 25 basis points in June.

"I've been thinking that the Fed is in a position where they're going to have to cut sometime this year," said Loh. "Not necessarily based on global growth but based on a lot of other things like inflation."

The Australian dollar, often traded as a proxy for China risk, weakened to an 11-year low of $0.658, but it retraced some of those losses in the North American session and was last down 0.18% to $0.662.

By Kate Duguid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.33% 0.87804 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.79% 73.085 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.29% 1.04167 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.02% 0.64625 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.10% 0.66121 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.33% 1.95402 Delayed Quote.3.43%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.11% 142.816 Delayed Quote.0.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.11% 83.23 Delayed Quote.0.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.18% 28066.57 Delayed Quote.1.59%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.10% 1.64152 Delayed Quote.2.43%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.70% 119.97 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.08544 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.79% 0.8837 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
NASDAQ 100 -3.73% 9091.817299 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.63% 9227.116992 Delayed Quote.8.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.48% 70.156 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
S&P 500 -3.09% 3233.99 Delayed Quote.3.31%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.88% 110.533 Delayed Quote.2.65%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 99.87 End-of-day quote.3.17%
