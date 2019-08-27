Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen rises as investors flock to safe-haven assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 04:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture showing U.S. dollar and China's yuan banknotes

(Reuters) - The Japanese yen rose and 10-year Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors fled to safer assets amid worries the U.S.-China trade conflict would get worse, days after both sides announced new tariffs.

On Friday, China said it would increase tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods. The United States retaliated by saying it would raise existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% on Oct. 1.

U.S. President Donald Trump also said he would tax another $300 billion worth of Chinese imports 15%, rather than the 10% he had planned. Those levies go into effect on Sept. 1.

On Monday, speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leaders in France, Trump said Chinese officials had contacted U.S. trade counterparts overnight and offered to return to the negotiating table.

Trump's comments sparked a wave of so-called risk-on trades, which initially boosted the dollar, weakened safe-haven currencies, and lifted stock markets.

However, doubts crept in after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said he was unaware that a phone call had taken place. The Commerce Ministry, which typically releases statements on trade calls, did not respond to a request for comment.

"The yen has been one of the best-performing global currencies this year and continues to benefit from building downside risks to global growth from escalating trade tensions," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

The Japanese currency was last up by 0.5% at 105.63 against the dollar <JPY=EBS>. That wasn't as strong as Monday's gain, when it reached a three-year high, excluding the January flash crash. The yen has gained 3.6% against the dollars as the trade war drove traders to safe-haven assets.

(Graphic: Yen stays up after 3-year jump on Monday, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5252/5209/Yen%20stays%20up%20after%203-year%20jump%20on%20Monday.png)

The yen is "likely to strengthen further if tensions continue to build," Hardman said.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields <US10YT=RR> fell to 1.5097%, keeping the yield curve inverted as two-year yields traded at 1.5264% <US2YT=RR>, a sign of an impending recession.

The offshore Chinese yuan, sensitive to U.S.-China trade disputes, was lower Tuesday after plunging to a record low of 7.1870 against the dollar the day before. It last traded down 0.1% at 7.1770 <CNH=EBS>.

China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint to an 11-1/2-year low on Tuesday, but stronger than traders had expected.

The Turkish lira was down by 0.4% at 5.8452 against the dollar <TRYTOM=D4>, having plunged Monday by more than 10% in a second flash crash this year.

Elsewhere, major currencies were relatively stable.

The euro was up by 0.1% at $1.1113 <EUR=EBS> and the index that tracks the dollar against six other currencies <.DXY> was l down 0.2% at 97.898.

The pound was up 0.2% at $1.2242 and 0.1% against the euro at 90.765 pence.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga, editing by Larry King)

By Olga Cotaga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09aTrump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
RE
05:05aTrump's aggressive, mixed signals on China whiplash Wall Street
RE
05:00aSteady French economic confidence defies euro-gloom in August - surveys
RE
04:59aUK mortgage approvals hit nearly 2-1/2-year high in July - UK Finance
RE
04:38aItaly boost lifts European markets off lows
RE
04:28aFERDINAND PIËCH : Ferdinand Piech, architect of VW's global expansion, dies aged 82
RE
04:17aStocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes
RE
04:16aGlobal stocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group