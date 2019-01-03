Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen soars after 'flash crash', China worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 09:40am CET
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note

LONDON (Reuters) - The yen rocketed higher on Thursday and is poised for its biggest daily rise in 20 months as growing concerns about the health of the global economy, particularly China, sent investors scurrying into the safe-haven of the Japanese currency.

The yen surged across the board, reserving some of its biggest gains against the traditional high-yielding currencies favoured by domestic retail investors such as the Australian dollar <AUDJPY=R> and the Turkish lira <TRYJPY=R>.

The break of some key technical levels in early Asian trading on Thursday triggered some massive stop-loss sales, forcing investors to unwind some of their large short yen trades against the dollar and quickly cascading into other currencies.

The dollar collapsed to as low as 104.10 yen <JPY=EBS>, an eye-watering drop of 4.4 percent from the opening level of 108.87 and the lowest reading since March 2018.

It was last trading around 107.54 yen, down 1.2 percent on the day and poised for the biggest daily fall since November 2016. At session lows, it has fallen more than 6.5 percent in the last five trading sessions.

While the early slide was triggered by news of a rare cut in sales forecast by Apple in its latest quarter, citing slowing iPhone sales in China, the selling quickly gathered momentum in illiquid markets, with Japan still on holiday after the New Year.

"The sharp drop in risk sentiment fuelled by weaker PMI data in China and Europe and Apple’s warning has contributed to the sharp overnight move in the yen," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole based in London.

The yen's surge against the dollar also pushed it higher against other major rivals such as the pound and the euro against which it rose 1.8 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Market watchers say the yen's surge may have further room to run as Japanese investors have made a beeline for overseas assets, particularly U.S. equities, in recent months on an unhedged basis and the yen rise would force them to cover some of their short positions.

Elsewhere, the dollar was down 0.3 percent against a basket of its rivals <.DXY> at 96.56 while the euro <EUR=EBS> rose 0.3 percent to $1.1372.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Saikat Chatterjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.11% 157.92 Delayed Quote.0.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.17% 75.02 Delayed Quote.0.01%
TURKISH LIRA / JAPANESE YEN (TRY/JPY) 2.58% 19.797929 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aMONETARY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE EURO AREA : November 2018
PU
10:14aOil prices drop on swelling oversupply, volatile markets
RE
10:09aApple, China worries pummel Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
09:44aNext confounds fears of bleak Christmas with sales rise
RE
09:40aYen soars after 'flash crash', China worries
RE
09:35aYen soars after 'flash crash', China worries
RE
09:34aILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES : DNR Newsbits - Jan. 2019 - 1/2/2019
PU
09:29aNext boss says UK consumer 'not in a bad place'
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4TESLA : TESLA : cuts U.S. prices on all vehicles, shares drop
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks in China this year

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.