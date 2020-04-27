Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen steadies after BOJ; Aussie, kiwi gain on virus optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 12:07am EDT
Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note

The yen held its ground on Monday after the Bank of Japan removed limits on its government bond purchases and increased corporate debt buying to help companies hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The BOJ's decision was widely in line with expectations, so traders instead shifted their focus to a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting ending Wednesday and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting Thursday as major central banks once again take the stage as the global economy battles against a deep depression.

The Fed has already announced a raft of measures and is expected to stay on hold this week, which is unlikely to trouble the dollar, analysts say.

The stakes are higher for the euro, because the ECB is likely to extend its debt purchases to include junk bonds, and some investors are worried this decision could widen rifts between members of the European Union.

"It will be difficult for markets to latch onto the BOJ, because it has already reached the limit of what it can do," said Takuya Kanda, general manager of the research department at Gaitame.com Research Institute in Tokyo.

"Every economy is suffering and all major central banks have already eased policy a lot, so it's difficult to differentiate from one currency to the next."

The yen <JPY=EBS> traded at 107.36 per dollar on Monday in Asia.

Against the euro, the yen traded at 116.30, close to its strongest in three years against the common currency.

The BOJ previously had a loose pledge to buy government debt so holdings increase by around 80 trillion yen ($745.30 billion) a year.

The BOJ's decision to remove this guidance at a policy meeting on Monday was largely symbolic, because actual bond buying has slowed to an annual pace of less than 20 trillion yen due to the central bank's outsized presence in the market.

The BOJ also said it would increase purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper as companies struggle with lost revenue.

Japan, like most major economies, has urged businesses to close and encouraged people to stay at home to slow coronavirus infections, which is causing a widespread downturn.

The antipodean currencies were buoyed as investors acknowledged the success both countries have had in emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> rose 0.58% to $0.6434 as more than a million Australians rushed to download an app to help trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients.

The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> gained 0.47% to $0.6044 before its strict lockdown is eased on Monday at midnight.

The Aussie and kiwi also managed to gain against the Japanese currency.

In Europe and the United States, officials are now moving to ease some of these restrictions, but currency traders say they remain wary because threats posed by the virus have not been eliminated completely.

The dollar has risen in recent weeks due to a dollar funding crunch and safe-haven inflows, but some analysts say the greenback is likely to fall in the long term because the Fed has eased monetary policy more aggressively than other central banks.

Positioning in currency futures may give dollar bulls some reason to turn cautious.

Speculators' net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar rose to the highest in nearly two years in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

The euro <EUR=EBS> was little changed at $1.0834 in Asia on Monday. Against the pound, the euro traded at 87.34 pence.

The ECB is under more pressure to act after EU policymakers last week failed to reach a consensus on the details of a 1 trillion euro emergency fund.

The pound <GBP=D3> was little changed at $1.2402. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old coronavirus lockdown as early as this week, the Telegraph reported.

Johnson is due back at work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

However, there is a lot of uncertainty about the virus testing regime in Britain and the strategy for exiting from lockdown.

($1 = 107.3400 yen)

(Editing by Richard Pullin and Jacqueline Wong)

By Stanley White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20aBank of Japan expands stimulus again as pandemic pain deepens
RE
01:04aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines falls after economic contraction warning
RE
12:59aU.S. firm, FAW to build sports cars under Chairman Mao's favoured brand Hongqi
RE
12:28aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Maintaining profitability important in big banks' interest rate cut decisions
PU
12:07aYen steadies after BOJ; Aussie, kiwi gain on virus optimism
RE
12:06aMANY U.S. BUSINESSES UNLIKELY TO SEEK GOVERNMENT AID : NABE survey
RE
04/26DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Phl has 94-day rice surplus by end of 2020
PU
04/26Asia shares gain as BOJ eases further; U.S. crude slips
RE
04/26China's industrial firms' profits contract in March but at slower pace
RE
04/26APPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : CSIRO study finds hydraulic fracturing fears unfounded
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : announces above-market expectations for the first quarter 2020 and updates ..
3Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : tests screening new merchants for fraud via video calls in pandemic
5HUA MEDICINE (SHANGHAI) LTD. : HUA MEDICINE : Announces Positive Results of the Combination Study of Dorzaglia..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group