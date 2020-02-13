Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen steadies on virus anxiety, euro hit by weak growth outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:23pm EST
Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note

The Japanese yen held onto gains against the dollar on Friday, as fresh doubts about the scale of the coronavirus outbreak supported demand for safe-haven currencies.

The Chinese yuan nursed losses as the flu-like virus, which emerged late last year in China's central Hubei province, slammed the brakes on consumer spending and manufacturing.

The euro languished at multi-year lows versus the dollar and the Swiss franc as investors grow more pessimistic about the outlook in the euro zone before the release of gross domestic product data later on Friday.

In contrast, the pound rode a wave of optimism into Asia on Friday due to hopes that a British cabinet reshuffle will lead to more expansionary fiscal policy to support growth.

Officials in Hubei stunned financial markets on Thursday by announcing a sharp increase in new infections and deaths from the coronavirus, reflecting the adoption of a new method to diagnose the illness.

Uncertainty about the real extent of the epidemic is likely to discourage investors from taking on excessive risk until there is sufficient evidence that its spread has slowed.

"There is a return of risk aversion, so yen and other safe-haven assets have risen, but reaction so far has been temporary and limited," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"The change of reporting standards in China is a concern. There is a fear that China is still hiding something."

The yen <JPY=EBS> held steady at 109.81 per dollar in Asia on Friday, following a 0.25% gain the previous session.

In the onshore market, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> slipped 0.09% to 6.9841 per dollar, while its offshore counterpart <CNH=D3> eased slightly to 6.9860, following a 0.2% decline on Thursday.

Hubei officials on Friday reported 4,823 new cases and 116 new deaths as of Feb. 13, but investors were still reeling after the province reported 14,840 new cases and a record daily increase in deaths on Thursday, using new diagnostic methods to reclassify a backlog of cases.

China's economy will grow at its slowest rate since the financial crisis in the current quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the downturn will be short-lived if the outbreak is contained.

The coronavirus was first detected in Hubei's capital Wuhan, a nerve centre in the global supply chain. It has so far claimed more than 1,300 lives in China and spread to 24 other countries.

The euro <EUR=EBS> fell 0.1% to $1.0827, the lowest since April 2017, as investors braced for the release of GDP data from Germany and the euro zone later on Friday.

The single currency <EURCHF=EBS> was quoted at 1.0618 Swiss francs, close to the lowest since August 2015. The euro <EURGBP=D3> eased slightly to 83.06 pence, close to the weakest since December.

Sentiment for the euro worsened after data earlier this weak showing a plunge in euro zone manufacturing output reinforced expectations that monetary policy will remain accommodative.

The pound <GBP=D3> was little changed at $1.3046 following a 0.64% gain on Thursday due to expectations that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's appointment of a new finance minister will lead to more fiscal spending to help Britain weather its transition away from the European Union.

(Editing by Jane Wardell and Jacqueline Wong)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.02% 0.89145 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.06% 73.853 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.15% 1.04482 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.12% 0.65902 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.04% 0.6724 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.93954 Delayed Quote.2.11%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.04% 1.72908 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.03% 143.248 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 82.842 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.20% 0.73923 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.08% 1.61089 Delayed Quote.1.40%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.83049 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.02% 118.97 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.02% 1.06162 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.07% 0.8912 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.15% 0.85312 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.08% 70.682 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.9801 Delayed Quote.0.37%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.05% 6.9813 Delayed Quote.0.13%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.04% 109.834 Delayed Quote.1.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:04pXI : Nation can limit impact of epidemic
PU
10:56pSouth Korea pledges emergency steps as coronavirus hits economy
RE
10:52pAsian shares tick up, aim for second week of gains amid virus scare
RE
10:45pAsian shares tick up, aim for second week of gains amid virus scare
RE
10:23pYen steadies on virus anxiety, euro hit by weak growth outlook
RE
09:51pOil prices steady but set for weekly gain on supply cut optimism
RE
09:16pPath to Confirmation Dims for Fed Nominee After Republican Objections -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:09pU.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
4ENBRIDGE INC. : ENBRIDGE : NextDecade and Enbridge Sign Definitive Agreement Regarding Rio Bravo Pipeline
5LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Ha..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group